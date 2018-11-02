Grace period for Ryanair's new baggage rules 'throughout November'

Ryanair is affording its passengers a grace period of a month before enforcing its controversial new hand luggage policy.

November 1 was supposed to be the first day of the new rules, which no longer permit "non-priority" customers a free larger carry-on bag.

However, scores of passengers in non-priority queues shuffling towards the boarding gate with cases from yesterday should have faced a €25 fee - but instead they are being let off the charge by the airline.

A statement from the airline yesterday said: "While our new bag policy has come in to effect today, we have briefed our gate agents to take a reasonable approach while customers get used to the new rules."

And speaking on RTE's Morning Ireland, Ryanair spokesman Kenny Jacobs said this morning that the 'grace period' will continue throughout November.

"We decided we were going to have a grace period and waive fees weeks ago," he said, insisting that reports of queues at Standsted yesterday was not behind the decision to waive the new charges.

The new rules mean that Ryanair has changed its rules for the second time this year.

In January, Ryanair began a policy which saw passengers who had not bought priority boarding permitted to take a "personal bag" - such as a handbag - on board.

Meanwhile a second, larger bag - such as a wheelie suitcase weighing up to 10kg - could be put in the hold free of charge.

But this resulted in up to 120 bags being tagged at boarding gates for each flight, meaning departures were disrupted.

Ryanair has responded by no longer allowing any luggage in the hold free of charge.

Passengers have to pay €8 to check in a 10kg bag. The previous lowest price for checked luggage was €25 for up to 20kg, which remains an option for those with heavier cases.

Passengers who pay for priority boarding - which costs €6 - will continue to be allowed to take both a "personal bag" and small suitcase as hand baggage.

Ryanair insists it does not expect to make more money from the new rules.

