'Grace period' for Ryanair's new baggage rules

Ryanair is affording its passengers a grace period before enforcing its controversial new hand luggage policy.

Ryanair is affording its passengers a grace period before enforcing its controversial new hand luggage policy.

November 1 was supposed to be the first day of the new rules, which no longer permit "non-priority" customers a free larger carry-on bag.

In the airline's UK hub at Stansted Airport, scores of passengers in non-priority queues shuffled towards the boarding gate with cases that should have faced a €25 fee.

But many said that Ryanair had let them off the charge.

A statement from the airline said: "While our new bag policy has come in to effect today, we have briefed our gate agents to take a reasonable approach while customers get used to the new rules."

However it was unclear how long this leniency would last.

The new rules mean that Ryanair has changed its rules for the second time this year.

In January, Ryanair began a policy which saw passengers who had not bought priority boarding permitted to take a "personal bag" - such as a handbag - on board.

Meanwhile a second, larger bag - such as a wheelie suitcase weighing up to 10kg - could be put in the hold free of charge.

But this resulted in up to 120 bags being tagged at boarding gates for each flight, meaning departures were disrupted.

Ryanair has responded by no longer allowing any luggage in the hold free of charge.

Passengers have to pay €8 to check in a 10kg bag. The previous lowest price for checked luggage was €25 for up to 20kg, which remains an option for those with heavier cases.

Passengers who pay for priority boarding - which costs €6 - will continue to be allowed to take both a "personal bag" and small suitcase as hand baggage.

Ryanair insists it does not expect to make more money from the new rules.

Irish Independent