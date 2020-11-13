Got miles? Hawaiian Airlines will let you redeem them for a coronavirus test kit

Hawaiian Airlines has found a novel way for passengers to put those frequent-flier miles to use. For a limited time, the carrier will allow customers to redeem them for a coronavirus test kit.

"We remain dedicated to making testing for our guests as convenient and accessible as possible, so we're incredibly pleased to extend our partnership with Vault Health to allow our HawaiianMiles members to purchase their at-home test kit with miles," Avi Mannis, the senior vice president for marketing at the airline, said in a news release announcing the program.

For 14,000 miles, Hawaiian Airlines customers can have a mail-in test kit from Vault Health shipped to their home.

Once it arrives, recipients will connect with a testing supervisor via video call who will talk them through the process of collecting a saliva sample. Once that's completed, they'll express-ship the kit to a lab.

Travellers should receive their results electronically within 24 hours of when the lab receives their samples. The test kits are available to travellers of all ages, including children, the airline said.

"Our at-home supervised saliva COVID test provides a safe, convenient and reliable result delivered pre-travel," Vault Health co-founder and chief executive Jason Feldman said.

Hawaiian Airlines is among several carriers that have launched partnerships giving Hawaii-bound travellers the option of being tested for the novel coronavirus before their flights.

Those who can show proof of a negative test will be able to avoid the state-imposed mandatory 14-day quarantine.