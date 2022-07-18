Leona Maguire in her second round at Congressional in the US in June. Picture: Rob Carr

Golf star Leona Maguire's urgent plea to find her golf bag has been answered after her luggage was located ahead of a tournament.

The Cavan native posted a message on social media in a bid to find her missing clubs after she flew to Geneva in Switzerland for the Amundi Evian Championship.

In a post on Twitter, the 27-year-old said the airline has “no idea where is it”.

“Really need help from someone @DublinAirport or DAA. Flew from Dublin to Geneva yesterday direct and somehow my golf bag has gone missing between check-in and take-off. @FlySWISS & @swissportNews have no idea where it is,” she said.

“Need it urgently for @EvianChamp major this week. Airtags are no help because Swiss Airlines can’t locate the bag in their system.”

The 27-year-old said AirTags did not work as Swiss Airlines could not locate the bag in its system.

But within an hour of the post appearing, a Twitter user replied that his sister, who appears to work at Dublin Airport, had found the missing bag.

The sports star, ranked 19th in the world, replied: "Just spoke to a legend called Claire? Found the bag."

Staff at the airport are working to reunite the golfer with her clubs.

The 2022 Amundi Evian Championship gets under way on Thursday at the Evian Resort Golf Club in France.

The event marks the return of the LPGA to France for major championship golf with 44 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

In recent weeks, the issue of unclaimed baggage has affected many airports globally with thousands of lost belongings piling up.

Airlines have also been forced to cancel flights as a result of staff shortages due to Covid-19.

The responsibility for lost luggage lies with individual airlines, not Dublin Airport operator, DAA.

The DAA said passengers who cannot locate their baggage should make direct contact with their airline or airline ground handling company, with numbers available on the DAA website.

Graeme McQueen, media relations manager with the daa said earlier: “We hope that Swiss Airlines and their handling agents are able to rectify this issue for Leona as soon as possible.”

Aer Lingus and Ryanair look after their own baggage handling, while other airlines use handling companies, such as Sky Handling or Swissport.

Independent.ie has contacted Swissport and is awaiting a response.