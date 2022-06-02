Going on holiday abroad? It’s not only Dublin Airport where you may experience delays

Long wait times and missed flights are currently causing uproar in Dublin Airport, with some people waiting up to four hours in queues.

This is not only occurring in Dublin Airport, but across the continent too, with airports struggling to cope with the soaring numbers of people travelling.

According to the Airports Council International Europe, 66pc of airports are expected to see the number of delayed flights rise over the summer. Meanwhile, 35pc of European airports expect the airport and ground-handling staff-crunch to affect their operations.

Here are a number of airports across Europe that have been affected in recent weeks.

Spain

Thousands of holidaymakers have experienced nightmare delays at Mallorca’s Palma Airport this month, due to shortage of personnel.

On Tuesday, for many UK flights there was a wait time of up to two hours and several cancelled flights.

Adding to the chaos are post-Brexit rules that require non-EU residents to have their passports stamped on arrival and departure.

As well as flight delays, there has also been a delay of up to three hours in getting coaches to transfer customers from Mallorca Airport to their destination.

The island’s police union have warned that the airport will “collapse” without immediate recruitment of new staff.

France

Although France hasn’t been hit very badly by long wait times and delayed flights, Thomas Juin, the President of the French airports, warned that understaffing in airports will be an issue this summer.

Several French airports are already struggling with this problem, with passengers flying from Charles de Gaulle in the Paris region reporting long queues throughout the airport.

Nice Cote d’Azur Airport has experienced departure delays of 40-plus minutes.

England

Several British airports have been experiencing a similar situation over the last couple of days, with Manchester Airport being affected so badly that some passengers reported a wait time of up to four hours.

As of yesterday, travel agency TUI announced more than 180 flight cancellations from Manchester Airport until the end of June, due to staff shortages and ground-handler issues.

In a statement, the airport said, “Over the last few days TUI and its appointed ground handler, Swissport, have experienced significant challenges with their check-in and baggage operations at Manchester Airport.

“From extensive discussions with the TUI and Swissport management teams, it is clear that they are experiencing temporary staff shortages, in common with other aviation and travel companies.

“In the meantime, we continue to advise passengers to arrive three hours before their flight and to be as prepared as they can be for their journey throughout the airport.”

Bristol Airport also suffered lengthy delays this week, with queues emerging from the building and extending into a long wait time.

The airport is advising people to only arrive when check-in or bag-drop opens, as arriving earlier could prolong delays.

In a statement yesterday, a spokesperson said: “We appreciate the frustration experienced by customers early this morning and apologise for the queues at security, which reached 90 minutes for a short period.”

Bristol Airport will face one of its busiest periods with the upcoming platinum jubilee holiday.

“The platinum jubilee holiday is expected to be the busiest period for Bristol Airport since 2019, with customers going on a well-deserved holiday, city break or to meet up with friends and family.

“Over 300,000 customers are expected to travel through the Airport over the holiday period.”

On Monday, London Gatwick Airport recommended that people arrive with plenty of time to spare as there was at least a two-hour wait for European flights and a three-hour wait for long haul flights.

More than 200 flights were cancelled by EasyJet from Gatwick Airport due to severe delays.

People have also reported lengthy queues and long wait times in Heathrow and Birmingham airports, and with the upcoming four-day bank holiday in England, these airport issues are expected to get worse.

Brussels

Many took to Twitter to express their frustration over the long queues at Brussels Airport this week.

Aisha Hamdulay posted a video of the hectic airport scenes, saying: “European airports are crazy this summer. This was Brussels airport today… stood in immigration queue for 2.5 hours. They said they have never seen it like this. Started handing out water. At Dublin security queue was about 2 hours as well.”

The airport has warned passengers travelling with them to factor in extra time to avoid disappointment upon arrival.

Sweden

Arlanda Airport in Stockholm is also struggling to keep wait times below an hour, with people taking to social media to post pictures of the lengthy queues.

The airport is currently advising passengers to arrive three hours before departure.

In a statement, the airport said it is in the middle of an intense recruitment process, but it added that lack of security staff will continue to cause problems for passengers throughout the summer.

Amsterdam

People also reported a wait time of up to four hours in Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, with many passengers missing flights as a result. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has suspended ticket sales through to Sunday due to the issue.

In May, the airport requested KLM to cancel or redirect hundreds of flights to ease pressure on the airport staff.

Workers are now threatening to strike, demanding job permanency and adequate salaries.