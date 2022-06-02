| 15.9°C Dublin

Going on holiday abroad? It’s not only Dublin Airport where you may experience delays

Nightmare' waits have been reported in Mallorca, while several other European airports have been affected due to staffing issues

Palma Airport, Mallorca Expand
Stockholm Airport, Sweden Expand
Passengers queue for security screening at Manchester Airport. Photo: Reuters/Phil Noble Expand

Passengers queue for security screening at Manchester Airport. Photo: Reuters/Phil Noble

Aoife Breslin

Long wait times and missed flights are currently causing uproar in Dublin Airport, with some people waiting up to four hours in queues.

This is not only occurring in Dublin Airport, but across the continent too, with airports struggling to cope with the soaring numbers of people travelling.

