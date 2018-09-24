Want to step into the Seven Kingdoms? How about a selfie in the home of the honourable Starks, or some killer views of Kings Landing?

Game of Thrones sets and studio tour to open to public in Northern Ireland

A dream is coming true for Game of Thrones fans, with HBO's announcement today that it is to launch a series of "Legacy Experiences" and a studio tour in Northern Ireland.

For the first time ever, fans will be able to visit iconic sets from the series - with plans underway to exhibit standing sets for iconic locations like Winterfell, Castle Black and Kings Landing alongside a formal studio tour of Belfast's Linen Mill Studios.

Several locations will be converted into tourist attractions "on a scale and scope bigger than anything the public has ever seen," according to HBO Licensing & Retail.

The attractions will offer "the first opportunity for the public to set foot inside some of the most iconic locations from the series and behind the camera lens to see how the world’s biggest TV show was made," it adds.

Sites will feature not only sets, but displays of costumes, props, weapons, set decorations, art files, models and other production materials.

"The visitor experience will be enhanced by state-of-the-art digital content and interactive materials which will showcase some of the digital wizardry the series is known for," HBO adds.

Northern Ireland has been a key filming location for Game of Thrones for a decade, with the production not only based in Belfast but using over two dozen locations - from the Dark Hedges at Ballymoney (the Kingsroad, in the series) to Ballintoy Harbour (the Iron Islands) and Castle Ward on Strangford Lough, the setting for Winterfell (home of the honourable Starks).

The link has been a big driver of tourism, with everything from Game of Thrones bus tours to medieval banquets, archery experiences, tourist passports and even afternoon tea - featuring Dothraki trifle with mini dragon's eggs - available to visitors.

Filming on the smash hit series wrapped this July, with the final instalment of six episodes slated to air in 2019.

Previously, branded experiences based on the show have been limited to a touring exhibition and live concert, but the announcement promises to "open up the production archives and share them with the series’ loyal fans."

“HBO is thrilled to celebrate the work of the Game of Thrones creative team and crew by preserving these locations and inviting fans to visit Northern Ireland and explore Westeros in person,” said Jeff Peters, Vice President, Licensing and Retail, HBO.

“The opportunity to celebrate Northern Ireland’s pivotal role in the life and legacy of the show and share its culture, beauty and warmth is also a huge inspiration behind these Legacy projects,” he said.

“We couldn’t be more excited about the Game of Thrones Legacy project coming to Northern Ireland," added John McGrillen, Chief Executive of Tourism NI.

"While fans have seen the stunning landscapes, coastlines and mountains in the series, we are thrilled they will now have the opportunity to fully experience the charm of Northern Ireland and immerse themselves in to the world of Westeros.”

“The Game of Thrones Legacy project will be a game changer for Northern Ireland on a global tourism level."

The full scope of the Game of Thrones Legacy project will be revealed at a later date after the exploratory process is completed, HBO says.

A tentative open date is currently set for 2019.

Online Editors