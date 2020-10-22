Galway voted friendliest city in Europe - and No. 2 isn't bad either

Ireland woke up this morning to Level 5 lockdown.

But it's not all doom-and-gloom. Today also brings news that it is also home to the two friendliest cities in Europe.

Galway has been voted Europe's friendliest city in the Condé Nast Traveller Reader Travel Awards 2020, with Dublin in second place.

"While Europe's best cities are often judged on their ancient history, intricate architecture, unrivalled art scenes or amazing restaurants, sometimes what makes a place so great are its people," the influential magazine said.

Europe's 10 friendliest cities

Galway, Ireland Dublin, Ireland Valletta, Malta Oporto, Portugal Lisbon, Portugal Bologna, Italy Edinburgh, UK Reykjavik, Iceland Athens, Greece Helsinki, Finland

The results come as all but essential businesses in Dublin and Galway, along with the rest of the country, have been shuttered for at least six weeks under tough Level 5 lockdown restrictions.

Tourism Officer Ruairí Lehman said Galway City Council was delighted with the news, seeing it as a recognition of the city's people, particularly those working in the hospitality industry.

"This gives a much-needed boost and recognition to our industry who have worked so hard these last few months to offer a world class service within the safety guidelines and restrictions in place.

"While it is a difficult time for the industry, we will be open again soon and look forward to offering our award-winning welcome to visitors again."

"In what has been a devastating year for travel and tourism, this is some good news – reminding people everywhere that, when the time is right, the entire island of Ireland is a great choice for a holiday," added Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland.

It's not the first bit of sunshine Condé Nast Traveller's 33rd Readers’ Choice Awards has brought to Ireland. This year's awards also four Irish hotels rank among Europe's Top 10 Resorts.

Ashford Castle (4), Trump International Golf Links and Hotel in Doonbeg (5), Adare Manor (9) and Dromoland Castle (10) all featured in a list topped by the Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa in France.

“It’s something of an understatement to say that this year has been a little different than others," said Melinda Stevens, Editor in Chief of Condé Nast Traveler in the US and UK.

"The travel industry continues to face challenges as we start to move back out into the world, but our readers are seeking inspiration and are planning their next adventure,” she added.

This year’s winners are the addresses to support.”

When the Covid-19 crisis is past, Niall Gibbons added, Tourism Ireland plans to roll out "an extensive recovery kick-start programme" to help deliver a sustainable recovery for the industry across the island.

The full Condé Nast Traveler Reader Travel Awards 2020 results are in the magazine's November issue, and online here.

