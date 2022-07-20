Further Aer Lingus flight cancellations today as Heathrow extends flight limits until October

Aer Lingus has cancelled two flights so far today as it continues to deal with shortages due to staff illness.

The 4.50am flight to Boston from Dublin Airport, EI132, was cancelled this morning.

The corresponding 8.35am return flight from Boston, EI136, which was due to arrive at Dublin Airport this morning is also cancelled.

It comes as Heathrow’s limit on holiday flights will continue until the end of October, according to the Telegraph.

The airport reportedly told airlines that it will have to continue limits on outbound and inbound flights until October 29 due to “staff shortages and absences”.

The move threatens further cancellations of flights into the autumn as the aviation industry struggles to return to normal pre-Covid schedules.

Officials at Heathrow last week announced they were capping the number of passengers departing the airport each day to 100,000 until September in a bid to cope with the extreme pressure facing airports due to pent-up demand and staff shortages.

Aer Lingus also decided to cancel a daily flight from Shannon Airport to London Heathrow.

Since the start of the month, the airline has been forced to cancel flights due to a spike in Covid-19 cases as well as industrial action across Europe.

It apologised to all impacted customers and said it is contacting them directly to “advise them of their rights and offer options including rebooking or refund”.

The airline said its customer care team is working to re-accommodate passengers on the next available services.

It said just over 1pc of Aer Lingus flights were impacted by cancellations in June.