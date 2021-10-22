Fully vaccinated Irish travellers can visit Thailand from November 1

Thailand will let vaccinated visitors from 46 countries forgo Covid-19 quarantine from next month, up from 10 previously announced, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Thursday.

The Southeast Asian country is poised to introduce new quarantine-free travel arrangements on November 1 as it seeks to revive its vital tourism industry.

The 46 countries include Ireland, Britain, the United States, China, Singapore, Germany and Australia, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Prayuth said the visitors could skip mandatory quarantine as long as they arrive via air, have been fully vaccinated and have a document to show they are virus-free.

Thailand will reopen the capital Bangkok and other key tourist destinations, including Hua Hin and Pattaya, where curfews will be lifted at the end of the month, according to the Royal Gazette released late on Thursday.

Strict entry requirements and quarantine measures helped keep Thailand's coronavirus outbreaks under control until recent months, but the curbs saw arrival numbers plummet to a fraction of the nearly 40 million visitors seen in 2019.

Thailand lost about $50 billion (€43bn) in tourism revenue last year, an 82pc plunge.

It started with a pilot reopening that began on July 1 on its most popular island, Phuket, which has been vaccinating most of its local population.

Just 100,000 foreign visitors are expected this year, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

Israel is also planning to allow individual tourists who are vaccinated against Covid-19 to enter from month, while the US will allow travel to resume for non-citizens that are fully vaccinated and carry a negative Covid-19 test result from November 8.