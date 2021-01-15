From midnight, all travellers to Ireland must show negative Covid-19 test results, or face €2,500 fines​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Workers in the aviation, maritime and road haulage sectors, and children aged six and under will be exempt from a test – though they are required to restrict movements for 14 days. Photo: Steve Humphreys

From midnight, all passengers arriving into Ireland must carry a negative (“not detected”) result from a PCR test for Covid-19 taken within the previous 72 hours.

Checks will be made on arrival by Border Management and An Garda Síochána, and any passenger in breach of the new regulations may be prosecuted, resulting in fines of up to €2,500, six months in prison, or both.

Since last weekend, travellers from Britain and South Africa have been required to show negative test results on arrival, but this rule is now being extended to all arrivals from Saturday, January 16.

Regulations under the Health Act 1947 will underpin the new requirements, according to clarifications provided to the Irish Independent by the Department of An Taoiseach.

Quicker and cheaper antigen tests will not be accepted under the new rules – only PCR tests, which can cost up to €199 for express results from private providers.

It did not say for how long the measures will last, adding only that they “are in the interests of public health and will be kept under review”.

Aer Lingus said it will require all customers “to present evidence (eg email, text of document) of a negative PCR test result – that can subsequently be verified by Border Control staff in Ireland” prior to boarding.

Customers who wish to change flights can do so for free up to two hours before travel, it added. The flexibility applies to travel up to September 30, though fare differences may apply.

Ryanair is similarly advising passengers that failure to produce confirmation of a negative test “may result in prosecution by the authorities on arrival into Ireland”.

Exemptions to the rules include workers in the aviation, maritime and road haulage sectors, and children aged six and under – though they are required to restrict movements for 14 days.

If citizens have “genuine humanitarian emergencies” requiring urgent travel, they should contact the nearest embassy or consulate for advice and assistance before commencing their journey.

The news comes as England and the US also prepare to introduce blanket requirements for international passengers to show negative test results – from Monday and January 26 respectively.

Last week, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said Cabinet was considering requiring arrivals from 'red’ regions and countries outside the EU to show negative test results.

Requiring tests of all arriving passengers means the rule now supersedes the EU ‘traffic light' system for travel.

Once travellers arrive, however, those from ‘green’ and ‘orange' regions will not have to restrict their movements – presuming they carry negative test results. Those from ‘red’ countries will have to restrict their movements for 14 days, but a negative PCR test result after five days can shorten this.

All passengers must fill in passenger locater forms and abide by local lockdown restrictions. Passengers from Britain and South Africa must also restrict their moveme.nts for 14 days, even with a negative test result

Online Editors