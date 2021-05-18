From Kevin Barry’s last cigarette to Michael Hogan’s Bloody Sunday jersey, Irish museums celebrate International Museum Day

MICHAEL HOGAN’S GAA jersey, the butt of Kevin Barry’s last cigarette and a Civil War-era revolver from Co Donegal. Those are just some of the exhibits in a new, virtual exhibition marking International Museum Day 2021 in Ireland.

The artefacts, described as “morbid yet powerful”, are drawn from members of the Local Authorities Museums Network (LAMN) all over Ireland.

The museums have joined forces to showcase a series of exhibits relating to the Decade of Centenaries. The virtual exhibition, ‘Artefacts of Rebellious Ireland’, is being featured on the International Council of Museums Ireland’s website at icomireland.com.

Of course, the items can be seen in the real world, too. International Museum Day comes as inter-county travel has resumed in Ireland, and museums, galleries and cultural institutions can welcome visitors once more.

“The impact of Covid-19 has been felt throughout society and museums have had to adapt to continue to serve their communities while they were closed to the public,” said Liam Bradley, LAMN chair and Monaghan County Museum curator.

“We hope that this virtual exhibition will serve to remind the public of the incredible collections on display at local museums throughout the country and, now we are beginning to reopen, that museums can provide a safe space for our imaginations to roam and our minds to meet.”

The remains of Kevin Barry's last cigarette, from the Carlow County Museum

The remains of Kevin Barry's last cigarette, from the Carlow County Museum

While larger museums tend to attract bigger crowds and headlines, Local Authority museums are like smaller treasure boxes scattered around the country – curating local history and often throwing up surprising finds for locals and visitors alike.

War of Independence and Civil War paraphernalia featured in the exhibition, for example, include the pillow case that IRA Commander and Cork’s Lord Mayor Terence MacSwiney died on after 74 days on hunger strike in Brixton Prison in 1920. It is displayed at Cork Public Museum.

The remains of Kevin Barry's last cigarette, along with his wallet, can be seen in Carlow County Museum. The 18-year-old student was executed at Mountjoy Gaol in 1920 after taking part in a raid on the British Army in Dublin. The cigarette butt, discarded moments before his death, was among the possessions returned to his family by the prison.

International Museum Day has been running since 1977. This year’s theme, ‘The Future of Museums: Recover and Reimagine’, celebrates the sector’s resilience and creativity during the pandemic, as well as challenging museums to consider how they can help communities, reinvigorate town centres and connect people to cultural heritage.

“Our museums have a crucial role to play as we find our ‘new normal’ and the Irish Museums Association looks forward to helping them extend this in a environment that is physically, intellectually and emotionally safe,” said its chair, Audrey Whitty.