Foodies, glorious foodies – over 70,000 expected at West Waterford Festival of Food

The festival runs from April 14-16, with an outdoor market set to host over 100 stalls

Richard Jacob of ‘Bia not Bluster’ and Eunice Power launch the Waterford Food Festival. Photo: David Clynch

Over 70,000 visitors are expected to attend the West Waterford Festival of Food next weekend.

The culinary feast, with its hub in Dungarvan, is the first major Irish food festival of the year. 70-plus events are planned over three days from April 14-16.

The programme features foraging trails, a food stage, workshops, cooking demos by top chefs and one of Ireland’s largest outdoor markets.

First launched in 2008, the festival plays host to a huge array of events spread throughout the region, culminating in a huge outdoor market, featuring over 100 stalls in the town centre on Sunday.

Highlights this year include a Gala Dinner in honour of Paul and Máire Flynn of The Tannery restaurant in Dungarvan, cooked by a team of former Tannery chefs, a supper and concert by descendants of The Clancy Brothers in the unique surroundings of Dungarvan Mart, and a five-course feast by zero-waste chef Ralph Utto made from surplus food.

The festivities move to Walton Park at night for a street-party-style celebration, with performances by Presto, Saoirse and Seascapes, and bars provided by Blackwater Gin, Dungarvan Brewing Company, Legacy Cider and Dungarvan Wine Buff.

Things get spicy on Friday night as burlesque dancer Foxy transforms 1868 upstairs in Merry’s pub to create The Peacock Parlour.

And there’s no shortage of activities for the kids during the day, with sensory cooking classes, a Chocolate Masterclass, Teddy Bears’ Picnic and family fun zone.

Renowned chef and Festival Director Eunice Power said: “Over the years, the festival has been a showcase of the food of the region, provides a forum for important conversations around food, as well as hosting many top chefs, fresh, interesting venues and diverse influences. This is one festival where there is something for everyone.”

For the full programme and tickets, see westwaterfordfestivaloffood.com.