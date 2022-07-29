Flying out of Dublin Airport this weekend? It’s hard not to be a bag of nerves when it comes to lost luggage

Whoever originally described an airport building as “terminal” wasn’t joking. If passengers don’t actually die there, it’s likely their bags will.

The veil was lifted this week on some of the baggage halls of horrors at Dublin Airport: an enormous Sliabh Luggage of 4,000 uncollected bags with nowhere to put them, sorting being compared with “climbing a sand-dune”, an airline’s under-staffed baggage team reducing their pile of 1,800 unsorted bags to 1,200, only to find it was back up to 1,800 overnight, and each day up to 1,000 more bags going missing.

One of the four handlers at the airport reported they were missing an average of 270 bags a day, most of them lost abroad.

The news comes in time for the busiest travel weekend of the year. August bank holiday is back to what it was in pre-Covid times – 640 flights and 110,000 passengers a day.

In three hours and 18 minutes of discourse before the Oireachtas Transport Committee, nobody stated the obvious: do not put anything of value in the hold.

When it disappears down that carousel, bid your bag goodbye like an elderly relative in the crematorium and be prepared to express surprise if it turns up on the other side.

Read More

Not all airports and airlines are the same. Ryanair is quite smug this summer, not cancelling flights and not losing bags. What – us?

It handles its own baggage in Dublin Airport and operates only point to point. If passengers decide to transfer through a hub such as Stansted, which many people do, they have to collect their own bag and re-check.

Because that costs €40 a pop, most people try to stuff as much as they can into their cabin luggage (Ryanair charges for that as well).

When the airline introduced baggage charges, 80pc of

its customers checked in a bag. Now it’s the other way around – 80pc of Ryanair passengers carry their bag on board. Like a magic wand, it solved one airline’s baggage handling problem.

Not everyone has that choice. The Champions League of lost baggage is led by Heathrow and Amsterdam. Heathrow’s peculiar baggage breakdowns – some tech, some human – mean aircraft are arriving in Dublin loaded with 30 to 40 bags belonging to passengers from previous flights.

Sometimes the flight arrives with no bags at all. It has happened more than once with Westjet from Toronto, while more Aer Lingus flights arrived empty after a baggage handlers’ strike in Switzerland.

The captain usually waits for the bags to be loaded, something that can delay departure by two hours. If

it takes longer, the captain often takes off without

them.

A colleague was able to track his high-tech bicycle online. He was perturbed when it got left behind in Frankfurt and, after a delay, watched it being moved to Dublin. Then, delight turned to dismay as he saw it loaded on to another aircraft. It eventually ended up in Montreal.

Willie Walsh, from Glasnevin, then CEO of Aer Lingus and now the most powerful man in the world aviation as director of IATA, once said of Dublin Airport: “Strange things happen in that baggage hall.”

When we met a few months ago on a transfer at Heathrow, we recalled the phrase. He eventually figured out what was happening in Dublin, but he told me he never quite worked out what was happening at Heathrow.

Moving baggage is unnecessarily complicated. The international baggage handling system became fully automated just before Covid, with tags that could not become detached and a new way of tracking the owners. Airport designers seemed not to worry about bags, because they didn’t have to.

Dublin Airport opened T2 in 2010 without a mechanical means of transferring bags from one terminal to the other.

Heathrow had five terminals, its two newest designed to ease the passenger experience and, unwittingly and simultaneously, increase the prospect of losing travellers’ baggage.

It will be an anxious airport experience this weekend, with overflowing toilets and car parks, unpredictable queues for check-in and security and that nagging doubt that some family member has an out-of-date passport.

And, if you think it’s bad for the passengers, spare a thought for the bags.