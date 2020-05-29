'Flying is going to be different' - Aer Lingus reveals new health rules, but no temperature checks

"It's clear that flying is going be a bit different for the next while."

So says Peter O’Neill, Chief Operations Officer with Aer Lingus, speaking about health and safety measures unveiled by his airline today.

Just how different?

A new video (below) runs through the passenger journey, aiming to reassure future flyers that the health of customers and staff is a priority.

Face coverings or masks are mandatory for customers and cabin crew, it says - with the exception of small children and those who are unable to wear a covering for medical reasons.

Coverings can be reusable cloth or disposable masks, and passengers are recommended to wear these at all times on flights and in airports.

The use of online check-in and self-service kiosks will be encouraged, and protective screens and physical-distancing measures are in place.

New boarding and disembarkation procedures will see passengers get on and off planes in small groups and according to seat-row numbers.

In-flight services have been suspended on short-haul flights (and reduced on longer routes), and there will be "reduced passenger movement in the cabin", Aer Lingus says - though it does not make clear whether queues for loos will be prohibited, as will be the case on future Ryanair flights.

Enhanced cleaning processes will include "hospital-grade disinfectant" to treat surfaces like tray tables, arm rests and windows, it adds.

Similar to other modern fleets, it also talks up its "state-of-the-art" air filtration technology, which it says is the same used in hospital operating theatres.

"99.97pc of airborne particles such as viruses and bacteria are removed by this air-filtering technology and cabin air is fully replaced every three minutes."

The announcement comes as airlines all over the world roll out new health and safety protocols to protect and reassure customers and crew.

Air France and Air Canada have said temperatures below 38°C will be required to travel, for example, while Emirates recently claimed it was the first airline to conduct "rapid Covid-19 tests" on passengers.

The European Aviation Safety Authority (EASA) and European Centre for Disease Prevention & Control (ECDC) have published aviation health and safety guidelines, and Ryanair, which plans to resume up to 40pc of its schedule from July 1, has also released a video outlining its approach.

It strongly suggests the possibility of temperature checks, but such screening is conspicuous by its absence in Aer Lingus's explainer.

The EASA and ECDC recommendations are that a requirement for temperature checks should be considered together with national health authorities, and the question of who would oversee or pay for health controls continues to be debated.

"That consultation is ongoing and at this time temperature checks are not being conducted by authorities at Irish airports," Aer Lingus says.

Before they arrive at the airport, customers will be asked to make sure they are fit to fly and, if experiencing Covid-19 symptoms, not to travel.

Aer Lingus is currently operating around 5pc of its normal schedule, but plans to gradually step back up as government and health guidelines permit.

It is waiving its normal €40 flight change fee for passengers with bookings up to September 30, though customers with cancelled flights continue to complain about delays in receiving refunds and vouchers.

