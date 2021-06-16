‘Flying ferries’ set for take off as Brittany explores high-speed seagliders

Future sea crossings from Portsmouth to Cherbourg could take as little as 40 minutes on “flying ferries”, according to Brittany Ferries.

The company is exploring the potential “for a new high-speed, sustainable and more efficient form of ferry travel”, it says, and has zeroed in on a concept under development in the US.

The “seaglider” is an electric vehicle developed by Boston start-up REGENT to combine the speed of an aeroplane with the operating costs of a ship.

Brittany Ferries has signed a letter of intent with REGENT which could see the craft carrying 50-150 passengers between the UK and France by 2028, it says.

"Who knows; this could be the birth of ferries that fly across the Channel,” said Frédéric Pouget, ports and operations director for Brittany Ferries.

An artist's impression of the 'seaglider' craft alongside a traditional Brittany Ferries craft

An artist's impression of the 'seaglider' craft alongside a traditional Brittany Ferries craft

The craft are expected to fly at speeds of up to 180mph (290km/h) - six times faster than conventional ferries - with a battery-powered range of 290km.

The news comes after Brittany Ferries published some of “the most disappointing figures in its history” following its AGM this March.

"The Covid crisis brought our company to its knees”, it said, reporting 2020 passenger numbers of less than a third of normal levels, with difficulties further exacerbated by Brexit.

Sailings are currently taking place between Cork and Roscoff, and a five-year recovery plan supported by banks and the French government is underway, it says.

Seagliders work by harnessing a concept known as ground effect - the cushion created by high-pressure air trapped between wings and the ground or water while flying at low altitude.

They combine the convenience of passenger ferries with the comfort of hydrofoils, the aerodynamic efficiency of hovercraft and the speed of aircraft, Brittany Ferries says.

An artist's impression of the 'seaglider' craft

An artist's impression of the 'seaglider' craft

After departure, the craft “rises on foils insulating passengers from wave discomfort. In open waters, it takes off, riding the air cushion all the way to its destination,” it adds.

Brittany Ferries says the battery-powered craft would create “zero emissions”, with “next-generation sensor suites” detecting and automatically avoiding traffic at sea.

However, it and REGENT cautioned that “many technological, practical and regulatory milestones lie ahead” before the seagliders could become a reality, let alone commonplace.

REGENT expects the first commercial passengers to travel on smaller electric craft by 2025.