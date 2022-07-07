Five things to know about the new €19m treetop walk, viewing tower and giant slide at Avondale in Co Wicklow

President Michael D. Higgins and wife Sabina open Beyond the Trees at Avondale

Beyond the Trees at Avondale was launched this week with President Michael D Higgins officially opening the unique visitor attraction at the Co Wicklow forest park, home of pioneering Irish nationalist politician Charles Stewart Parnell.

This €19 million project expects to attract up to 250,000 visitors in its first year, offering incredible views of the surrounding estate and Wicklow countryside.

Here are five top things to know before heading off for a frolic in the park.

The Treetop Walk

Serving as the main attraction is the elevated treetop walk which is made from locally sourced Douglas fir. Standing 38 metres above ground and 700 metres across, this fully wheelchair accessible boardwalk offers stunning views across Co Wicklow, Avondale House and the River Avonmore that runs below it, along with Avondale’s world famous arboretum and stunning ‘Great Ride’ pathway through the collection of trees.

Along with viewing points such as the Lovers’ Lookout, the boardwalk offers informational points and small traversal challenges for the more adventurous.

Avondale House is set to open for guided tours in Autumn and will offer visitors an inside look into Charles Stewart Parnell’s home.

The Viewing Tower and slide

The 12-storey Viewing Tower, which is also fully wheelchair accessible, is the first of its kind in Ireland, and features a viewing platform at the top and a 90-metre spiral slide that circles around the tower for those who want to make a speedy getaway.

The slide itself is the highest in Ireland, giving visitors a thrilling final experience before heading back.

Trails

Scattered throughout the Forest Park are three main trails for visitors to enjoy.

The River Walk: With a distance of 5.2kms, this is the longest trail available at the park. Visitors can expect steep descents and a walk along the river.

Centenary Trail: This looped walk is 2.6kms and will offer visitors an up-close look to the varied flora that makes the Avondale Park such an important piece of Irish heritage.

Railway Walk: This walk is 2.1kms, starting at Rathdrum railway station and ending at Avondale House.

Admission

Entrance is to the Treetop Walk and Viewing Tower is €14 for adults, €11 for children between the ages of 4-17, and €12 for concessions.

To take the slide down at the Viewing Tower there is an extra charge of €2 per person.

Admission to Avondale House is €12, €10 and €10.50, respectively.

They also offer a Saver Ticket which includes all three attractions and an Annual Pass, for more information on prices you can visit the Beyond the Trees website.

How to get there

Avondale Forest Park in Co. Wicklow is 64km from Dublin City Centre.

Dublin visitors can take the Rosslare Europort Service train that takes visitors to Rathdrum, a 30-minute walk to the park.

There is also the daily local link bus service no.133L from Wicklow Town to Rathdrum.

The car park has a set price of €5 for the day or €50 for the year. The car park has 400 spaces and offers 25 disabled parking, 22 age friendly car parking spaces, and six electric vehicle charging points.

Facilities

The visitor centre and park offer a varied set of facilities available to visitors. This includes, a car park, picnic site, a new playground in the walled garden, and the Seed Café.