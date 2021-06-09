Five-star PCR tests – Ashford Castle offers Covid testing for guests

Ashford Castle and its sister hotel, The Lodge at Ashford, are now offering guests onsite PCR tests for Covid-19, with results available within 12 hours.

The tests are being offered in partnership with Mayo-based Communicare Medical Supplies at a price of €105 each.

An additional callout fee of €200 will be incurred, however – meaning a minimum charge of €305 for the service.

That may be a mere trifle for guests of the five-star, of course. B&B rates this summer are leading in from €725 per night, despite a lack of overseas visitors.

The tests will be carried out by a medical professional in dedicated test rooms, the hotels say, or in the guest’s own room if preferred, and results and certs will be issued by email.

“The convenience of being able to take a PCR test while on holiday will really help our domestic market guests who want the reassurance of a negative test before returning home or going back to work,” said Niall Rochford, general manager of both hotels.

Read More

PCR and antigen testing for travel could become commonplace if Ireland’s travel restrictions are relaxed as planned from July 19 – particularly for unvaccinated travellers.

The EU’s Digital Covid Certificate, already in use by over one million people on the continent, allows people to carry proof of vaccination, test results, or a previous coronavirus infection.

Ashford Castle’s service would be of particular benefit to our international guests, Mr Rochford added.

Globally, hotel groups ranging from Accor to Hyatt have been offering testing services to resort guests, while the Radisson Hotel Group has been rolling out rapid testing services for meetings and events at some of its hotels.

In the UK, Ryanair and British Airways have teamed up with private healthcare companies to offer passengers PCR tests from £40 to £60 each.

In Ireland, the Carlton Dublin Airport Hotel also advertises Covid-19 tests for its guests, with a package including B&B, an airport shuttle service and a PCR test priced from €249.

The tests are conducted at the hotel in partnership with Vida Care, with results available within 24 hours, or 36 hours at busy times, according to its website.

Bookings for Ashford Castle and The Lodge at Ashford’s tests can be made at their respective guest services departments in advance of or during a stay.