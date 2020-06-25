First Look: New national Covid-19 'safety charter' to reassure staycationers 

Composite Image: Fáilte Ireland's new Covid-19 safety charter, with the Cliffs of Moher (stock).

Fáilte Ireland has unveiled a new, €1.5 million Covid-19 'safety charter' that hotels, restaurants and other tourism businesses can display in premises and online to reassure customers.

To display the stamp, businesses must to adhere to its safety, sanitisation and social distancing guidelines, and all employees must undertake an Infection Prevention Control programme.

"We want to get the tourist industry back open again, and to do that we've got to demonstrate to potential guests and visitors that it is safe to holiday in Ireland," says Jenny De Saulles, its Director of Sector Development.

"It's going to be good for business, and good for health."

The charter comes as the nation prepares for an end to domestic travel restrictions on Monday, June 29, with a €2.5m marketing drive - 'Ireland, make a break for it' - also set to launch this weekend.

However, while bookings have been ramping up for July and August in popular locations and self-catering sites, Fáilte Ireland's research shows Irish home holidaymakers are still worried about safety.

"Almost 9 in 10 (87pc) people want to ensure that the appropriate safety measures are in place when they take their break," De Saulles says.

Spot checks will be carried out by Fáilte Ireland and other state agencies like the HSA to ensure compliance with the new charter, she adds.

Many hotel chains, airlines, associations and groups like the AA have published Covid-19 safety promises and accreditations, but a national certificate is seen as crucial in providing a clear message.

In April, Portugal was one of the first countries off the mark to produce a 'Clean and Safe' stamp. It has since been signed up for by several thousand businesses.

The 'Ireland, make a break for it' campaign will be revealed to the industry at a series of online events today, with staycation ads airing this weekend.

A new ‘Dublin for Dubliners’ campaign will also be unveiled.

