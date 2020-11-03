First Look: Ireland's Blue Book reveals two new members for 2021

A 19th century country house in Connemara and one of Dublin's best-known restaurants are new additions to Ireland's Blue Book for 2021.

Delphi Lodge, a 13-bed country house dating from the 1830s, is set on a 1,000-acre estate in the unspoilt Delphi Valley, Co Galway.

Famous as a fishing base and traditional lodge, its main house, communal dinners, snooker room and reception rooms with log fires are complemented by six, old-world self-catering cottages.

Although closed under Level 5 lockdown, future prices are advertised from €125pp, with a three-night minimum stay for a maximum of 16 guests.

In Dublin, Dax Restaurant offers a refined take on modern Irish and French cuisine on Pembroke Street Upper. Head Chef Graham Neville focuses on top local ingredients, and the wine list is beloved of city foodies.

During lockdown, it is offering a 'Dax at Home' collection service, with weekend menus including mains like roast halibut with Jerusalem artichoke and clam sauce, or a roast sirloin of Mount Leinster beef, served alongside starters, dessert, homemade breads and petit fours for €44pp.

Laura Bowe, chairperson of Ireland's Blue Book, welcomed the new arrivals.

"It has been a challenging year for our industry, and I would like to thank our loyal customers for their continued support. I hope they will enjoy getting to know Dax Restaurant and Delphi Lodge in the years to come."

While most of its properties are closed for now, Ireland's Blue Book members were open and "very busy, thankfully" during the staycation surge this summer, and vouchers have continued to sell strongly.

"From the messages we're seeing, I think there are a lot of people doing thank yous, as well as giving gifts for missed birthdays and occasions," CEO Michelle Maguire told the Irish Independent recently.

"They give that little bit of hope, and something to look forward to."

No properties are leaving the collection in the coming months, bringing its total number of properties to 57.

Need to know: Dax Restaurant

"The inspiration for Dax is born out of owner Olivier Meisonnave’s love for his Aquitaine home in south west France with its ancient mix of Occitan, Angevin and Basque the region has evolved a florid repertoire of classic, rustic cuisine," Ireland's Blue Book says.

Chef Graham Neville has worked in TRU restaurant and Les Nomades in Chicago, Heston Blumenthal’s Fat Duck in Bray, Le Caprice in London, La Pyramide in Lyon plus seven years with Kevin Thornton in his Dublin Restaurant.

As favourite of couples and foodies, the restaurant is also well-known for its corporate entertainment and special occasion service. It is currently taking bookings for Christmas lunches (from €50pp for three courses) and dinners (from €85pp for three courses). Email oliver@dax.ie for details.

Need to know: Delphi Lodge

Delphi Lodge was built in the 1830s by the Marquis of Sligo as a hunting and lodge. He is reputed to have named it ‘Delphi’ based on the valley’s alleged similarity to the home of the Oracle in Greece.

The holiday cottages are eight miles from Leenane, surrounded by some of the highest mountains in the west of Ireland, and also popular with hill-walkers, artists and those in search of a quiet hideaway.

As well as the fishery's famous runs of Atlantic salmon, wildlife includes otters, badgers, pine martens and peregrine falcons.

Killary Fjord is just two miles away, and there are a number of sandy beaches, some good for surfing, within a short drive of the property.

