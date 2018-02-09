First Look: Inside the Grand Central, Northern Ireland's largest hotel

The £53m/€60m Grand Central Hotel is set to open in Belfast this June, and these are the first artist's impressions of what awaits guests.

Incorporating 300 bedrooms within a 23-storey building next to City Hall in central Belfast, the hotel will be Northern Ireland’s largest.

The Grand Central is being developed by Hastings Hotels, a family-owned group with six properties across the province and a 50pc share in Dublin's Merrion. "Inspired by the original Grand Central Hotel on Royal Avenue, the new hotel will blend timeless design, classic service and true style fused with glamour and grandeur – simply beautiful, beautifully simple," said Julie Hastings, Marketing Director with the group.

Grand Central Hotel observatory (artist's impression)

The restaurant and bar on the first floor is a nod to Belfast’s maritime history, she added, and will be named the Seahorse Bar & Bistro. The hotel will feature two smaller conference suites, three meeting rooms, a Panorama Lounge for private receptions of up to 100 guests, and The GC (Grand Café), which will open from 6am 'til late with an entrance off Bedford Street.

The development also includes offices and retail units. It comes as Belfast experiences something of a hotel boom, with Titanic Hotel Belfast opening last September (view gallery here), Bullitt completing its second phase in November, and eight further developments to follow this year, including a George Best Hotel on Bedford St. and a four-star Marriott at City Quays.

In total, some 1,119 new rooms are expected by 2019. Read more:

Online Editors