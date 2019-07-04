He already runs one of Ireland's most luxurious glamping experiences at Dromquinna, and owns the Park Kenmare with his brother Francis.

First Look: Inside John Brennan's posh 'potting sheds' in Kerry

Now, John Brennan has revealed his latest sumptous stay: The Potting Sheds.

Sure, staying in a shed may not sound super-sexy. But this is a Brennan production, so rest assured that no detail has been overlooked (see gallery above).

The Potting Sheds, dating from 1895, were where roses were pollinated, exotic Hydrangeas first saw daylight and many of Dromquinna's trees were nurtured.

This summer, they have been renovated into "cosy luxury mews style" accommodation, adding yet another experience to the rapidly developing resort.

The Potting Sheds at Dromquinna

Private gardens, French doors, super king-size beds, en-suite facilities and spacious sitting areas in a country style perfectly in keeping with the “on the edge of nature” ethos of Dromquinna estate are all promised to visitors.

And the price?

Rates start from €190 per night, the 'At Your Service' star says, including a "Wake Me Up” breakfast hamper delivered to your door.

The catch? Guests must check in for a minimum of two nights.

Dating from the late 1800s, Dromquinna Manor anchors a parkland estate overlooking Kenmare Bay. Brennan and his wife Gwen acquired it in 2011.

The new 'hideaways' at Dromquina

Since then, the former Manor has been transformed to cater for weddings and events, while the surrounding grounds now host the Boathouse Bistro, a self-catering house ('The Bolthole') and glamping tents designed by safari experts in India.

One exclusive tent known as 'The Hideaway' offers an elevated retreat that surely ranks as Ireland's most expensive camping experience - priced from €350 per night.

It joined the luxury Blue Book collection for 2019.

