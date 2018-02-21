Dublin's newest hotel is a four-star, 152-bed bolthole harvesting its energy from a river flowing 50m below Harcourt Street.

First Look: Dublin's newest hotel, a 152-bed bolthole powered by an underground river

The Iveagh Garden Hotel, developed at a cost of €40 million, is now open for business on the nightlife-heavy Georgian-fronted strip.

Designed "for the professional sector", as its press release puts it, accommodation ranges from deluxe doubles to premium suites with balconies overlooking the leafy Iveagh Gardens. Room-only rates range from €159-€299 per night. The hotel, stretching from 72-74 Harcourt Street, is set behind a restored Georgian facade and designed by JDDG (John Duffy Design Group).

The Georgian facade of the Iveagh Garden Hotel on Harcourt Street.

It claims to be "the first and only hotel in Europe" with its unique energy system, harvesting natural energy from the River Swan, which it says flows 50m underground, "acting as an energy reserve for cooling and heating the hotel without burning fuel". Inside, the interior designs set classic features like the Georgian windows against modern chandeliers, mid-century velvet chairs and sofas, and a reception area distinguished by its black marble highlighted with brass framing.

On the ground floor, Elle’s is a two-tiered bar and bistro serving "a concise seasonal menu" by chef Darren O’Brien. A function room, Downstairs At The Iveagh, can accommodate up to 300 people for corporate events and weddings. Developed by Brian and Sally McGill, who also operate the neighbouring Harcourt Hotel and Harrington Hall, the hotel is the first in a wave of new openings that tourism chiefs hope will relieve a room crunch in the capital throughout 2018.

A bedroom at the Iveagh Garden Hotel on Harcourt Street, Dublin 2

Marriott is due to unveil a 200-bed Aloft Dublin City in the Liberties this spring, while The Devlin, by the Press-Up group, opens in Ranelagh next summer. Dalata will also open several Maldron and Clayton hotels in Dublin this year. Read more:

