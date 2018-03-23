First Look: Dublin's new air traffic control tower will be one of Ireland's tallest structures
Taking flight
The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) has started the construction of an 86.9m air traffic control tower at Dublin Airport.
The tower, which it says is required to facilitate parallel runway operations by 2021, will be one of the tallest structures on the island.
Although surpassing Belfast's 85m Obel Tower as Ireland's tallest building, it won't scale the heights of several transmitters, power station chimneys and cathedral towers on the island - including Dublin's Pigeon House Towers and the cathedral spire of St. John's in Limerick.
The new facility will be full equipped for single runway operation during the first half of 2020, the IAA says, and will be ready to facilitate parallel runway operations by 2021 when the Northern parallel runway is introduced at Dublin Airport.
The tower has been designed by Scott Tallon Walker, including Arup and Linesight, in association with IAA experts.
"The height of the new Dublin Air Traffic Control Tower will ensure that it becomes a significant feature on the Dublin skyline," said David Cahill of Scott Tallon Walker.
"However, upon completion, it will still be a slim, purposeful and elegant structure.”
BAM Ireland is the main contractor.
