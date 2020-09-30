First Look: Cork's new Dean Hotel brings a rooftop bar and Irish 'munchie boxes' to the city

An aerial view of The Dean Cork (artist's impression)

"We don't do conventional," buzzes the blurb for Cork's new Dean Hotel.

By that, it means roof-top restaurants, cutting-edge cocktails, edgy Irish art and slick touches like the mini-Smeg fridges or Marshall amps in your room.

In a pandemic, of course, it could just mean opening a new hotel.

Before 2020, hotel plans were popping up like mushrooms in Ireland, particularly in Dublin. Then came Covid-19, a collapse in bookings, and now the spectre of a winter with up to nine out of ten bedrooms lying empty.

But the Press Up Group is pressing ahead.

It will open The Dean (see gallery above), dubbed "Cork’s first design-led boutique hotel" on Horgan's Quay in late November.

Rooms can now be booked from €150 a night at thedean.ie.

The Dean follows the template set by its namesake on Dublin's Harcourt Street, from the sixth floor Sophie's Rooftop Restaurant to the lobby's DIME barista bar, the scrawling neon sign over reception and the funky bedroom details - from Irish "munchie boxes" (think O'Donnell's crisps and sneaky packets of Silvermints) to Grafton Barber toiletries.

A "boutique gym" will follow in January.

20-square-metre 'SupeRooms' are the lead-in room types, with prices rising to €450-a-night for suites and €890 for the rooftop Penthouse.

114 rooms all come with subway-tiled bathrooms and rain showers; the Penthouse adds splurges like freestanding copper bathtubs, a private bar, foosball table and stonking River Lee views.

The Press-Up Group is known for its wide collection of bars and restaurants in Dublin, but has been expanding its deck of hotels in recent years - to include the Devlin in Ranelagh, the Mayson on Dublin's quays and the Glasson Lakehouse, currently undergoing upgrades and refurbs on its perch overlooking Lough Ree in Co Westmeath.

The Group declined to provide a cost for the hotel, but said the Dean will create 120 full-time and part-time jobs in Cork.

A third Dean hotel is slated to open in Galway later this year.

