First Look: Center Parcs reveals photos of Longford Forest build

Center Parcs, the UK holiday resort company, has revealed the first photos (gallery above) of its €233 million build in Co. Longford.

'Longford Forest', as the site in Newcastle Wood near Ballymahon is dubbed, will be the first Center Parcs in Ireland when it opens in summer 2019.

700 workers are now on site, and spend levels have reached €1 million per week, according to Center Parcs CEO, Martin Dalby. “We are now at full steam ahead on the build to deliver Ireland’s first Center Parcs resort here in County Longford," he said.

Center Parcs Longford Forest build. Photo: ARC Studios Sisk

Center Parcs is a hugely popular holiday concept in the UK, where five woodland resorts jam-packed with activities, lodges and Subtropical Swimming Paradises have amassed a loyal following and enviable year-round occupancy levels. In Ireland, the resort will cater for up to 2,500 guests in some 466 Lodges and 30 apartments, with over 100 activities on-site.

"Seeing the lodges sprout up amongst the trees and our Subtropical Swimming Paradise take shape here in Newcastle Wood is truly a sight to behold," Dalby said. Center Parcs, owned by global real estate company Brookfield Property Partners, is working with Irish contractors Roadbridge and Sisk in Longford.

Center Parcs lodges in the Forest. Photo: ARC Studios Sis

Work began on the 395-acre site in 2016, and the company says it will employ up to 1,000 in permanent jobs when it opens next year - adding around €32 million to Irish GDP per annum and €1 billion over the next 20 years. Bookings are expected to open in autumn or winter of 2018.

"In little over one year, the Irish forest we are standing in now will be ringing with the sound of children enjoying a woodland break and creating treasured family memories of their first Center Parcs break," Dalby added.

He also announced the awarding of supplier contracts worth €1million to Briody beds in Westmeath and tea and coffee supplier, Java Republic.

