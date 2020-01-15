First Look: Aer Lingus reveals new trousers option for female cabin crew

The new Aer Lingus cabin crew uniform was finally revealed today and all eyes were on the trousers for female cabin crew, a first for the national airline.

Designer Louise Kennedy spent two years working on the new uniforms with 25 garments launched today (see gallery above) in a 'Kenmare green' as well as a greater inclusion of 'Midnight' navy.

The keenly awaited trousers for female staff come in a smart navy and there is a matching coat and a dress option.

Apart from the sleekly tailored trousers and dress, notable changes include new jacket and coat designs for male crew and easy-care shirts and blouses.

For functionality and comfort, materials have a level of stretch and are designed to fit and flatter, the airline says.

The current uniform, also designed by Louise, stood the test of time and was launched in 1998. The new one was showcased by members of Aer Lingus staff at CHQ today with a runway show and the uniform will go into service next month.

Designer Louise Kennedy pictured with Aer Lingus cabin crew at the unveiling of the new look Aer Lingus uniform. Photograph: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland

U2's 'Beautiful Day' blasted over the PA as cabin crew revealed the new looks against a backdrop of bright sunshine streaming through quayside windows.

The fabrics came from a number of companies including an Italian mill, and the uniforms were manufactured by a French company specialising in uniforms with operations across Europe.

The consultation process included engagement with 4,000-strong workforce of ground staff and cabin crew and is part of the airline's new identity with new logo and livery.

Designer Louise Kennedy said:

"The brief from the airline was very clear and we were confident we could deliver a modern and stylish capsule collection which would endure for several years. The results reflect extensive engagement and inputs from the ground and cabin crew members."

"Importantly, over the past two years, we had constant support from Aer Lingus to remain true to our designs that allowed for more uniform options and the use of innovative fabrics,” she added.

Aer Lingus's New Look Uniform. Pictured are Aer Lingus Cabin Crew members (l to r) David Rodgers, Byron Kumbula and Oisin Leong at the unveiling of Aer Lingus’ new look uniform designed by Louise Kennedy. Photo: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland

This is the airline’s eleventh uniform, with previous designers including leading Irish fashion names such as Irene Gilbert, Neillí Mulcahy, Digby Morton, Ib Jorgensen and Paul Costello. Aer Lingus’ first-ever uniform was a military-style rich brown suit designed by Sybil Connolly in 1945, which then became green a few years later in 1948.

The new uniform is the "final step" in 12-month rebranding process that has seen a reimagination of Aer Lingus's iconic shamrock logo, a tacking towards white as the dominant colour on its aircraft, and a new font, 'diodrum'.

“Our uniform is an embodiment of who we are as an airline," said Aer Lingus CEO, Sean Doyle, speaking at the unveiling event.

"As with our logo and livery, our new uniform needs to reflect the modern, international airline that Aer Lingus is today; while also ensuring that our unique identity is retained and our values as an airline are reflected."

2020 will mark five years since the airline's acquisition by IAG - a period that has also seen a major expansion of its transatlantic network to include new routes like Seattle, Miami and Minneapolis-St. Paul.

This year, it expects to carry over 12 million passengers, with new routes including Rhodes, Brindisi (Puglia) and Alghero (Sardinia).

Online Editors