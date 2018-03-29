Ferrari Land: PortAventura opens new Kids' Area complete with mini 'coaster

Another new season, another new opening at Spain's PortAventura World theme parks - this time in the shape of a Ferrari Land for kids.

The original €100m Ferrari Land opened with 11 attractions and huge fanfare last April as the largest project in PortAventura's history.

The new Kids' Area follows this April 20, promising a zone "where younger visitors will be able to enjoy an authentic Ferrari experience with five new attractions that embody the true spirit of the Italian motor racing team." Highlights include a mini version of the iconic Red Force rollercoaster - a 'Junior Red Force' suitable for all ages and allowing allow children "to feel the same speed sensations as experienced on the vertical accelerator."

Not quite the same speeds, however - the original Red Force is the highest (112m) and fastest (0-180kmph in five seconds) in Europe. Also included is a 9m 'Kids' Tower' - a free-fall and bounce-back tower - a 'Flying Race' and a 'Champions Race', aimed at giving the whole family an opportunity "to experience what it feels like to drive a legendary Ferrari Testarossa 250".

Ferrari Land opened last year as the third theme park at PortAventura World, located just outside Salou on Spain's Costa Dorada. Tickets cost from €20/€16 in low season and €22/€18 in peak months.

Combo tickets cost €55/€47 for one day in both PortAventura and Ferrari Land, €60/€52 for two days in the parks, or €80/€65 for three days. Read more:

