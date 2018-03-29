Travel Travel News

Thursday 29 March 2018

Ferrari Land: PortAventura opens new Kids' Area complete with mini 'coaster

Start your engines!

The new Kids' Tower at Ferrari Land. Photo: Portaventuraworld.com
Kids' Area at Ferrari Land. Photo: Portaventuraworld.com
The Grand Race at Ferrari Land. Photo: Portaventuraworld.com
"Red Force", the fastest vertical accelerator in Europe, at the PortAventura World Parks & Resort in Salou. Photo: LLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images
Visitors enjoy the new attraction "Red Force", the fastest vertical accelerator in Europe. Photo: LLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images
Pól Ó Conghaile

Pól Ó Conghaile

Another new season, another new opening at Spain's PortAventura World theme parks - this time in the shape of a Ferrari Land for kids.

The original €100m Ferrari Land opened with 11 attractions and huge fanfare last April as the largest project in PortAventura's history.

The new Kids' Area follows this April 20, promising a zone "where younger visitors will be able to enjoy an authentic Ferrari experience with five new attractions that embody the true spirit of the Italian motor racing team."

Highlights include a mini version of the iconic Red Force rollercoaster - a 'Junior Red Force' suitable for all ages and allowing allow children "to feel the same speed sensations as experienced on the vertical accelerator."

Not quite the same speeds, however - the original Red Force is the highest (112m) and fastest (0-180kmph in five seconds) in Europe.

Also included is a 9m 'Kids' Tower' - a free-fall and bounce-back tower - a 'Flying Race' and a 'Champions Race', aimed at giving the whole family an opportunity "to experience what it feels like to drive a legendary Ferrari Testarossa 250".

Ferrari Land opened last year as the third theme park at PortAventura World, located just outside Salou on Spain's Costa Dorada.

Tickets cost from €20/€16 in low season and €22/€18 in peak months.

Combo tickets cost €55/€47 for one day in both PortAventura and Ferrari Land, €60/€52 for two days in the parks, or €80/€65 for three days.

Read more:

PortAventura: 10 tips for your Spanish theme park adventure!

Online Editors

Related Content

Travel Insider Newsletter

Get the best travel tips, deals and insights straight to your inbox.

Editors Choice

Also in Life