Family ‘dumped’ outside airport at 1am forced to take €400 taxi as Ryanair flight diverted due to weather chaos

The Cope family when they finally made it to Hamburg

A mother is furious after her family were “dumped” in the early hours of the morning over 150km from their Ryanair flight destination and forced to pay €400 for a cab across Germany.

Lisa Cope (38) her husband Nathaniel (40) and two children, Lily (2) and Cameron (6) from Malahide, Dublin, had been excited to meet with friends for a Christmas trip to Hamburg.

However, after a flight cancellation and “chaos” at Dublin Airport, their flight finally landed on Monday, December 12, just before 1am.

However, the family were not in Hamburg, as planned, but Hanover - some 150km away.

When they hit the landing strip, the Copes then say they had a rude awakening that there was no transport available.

This resulted in the family having to spend €400 on a cab from Hanover to Hamburg.

“You trust an airline to take you to a destination but to dump you hours away in freezing weather, so late at night, is just a horrible thing to contend with,” Mrs Cope told Independent.ie.

“Every time I close my eyes, I remember the fear of standing outside that terminal and having to pay €400 out of the bank account to get to our destination, days before Christmas.

“Some people probably had to sleep on the airport floor in minus temperatures.

“You wouldn’t do it to animals. It ruined the trip. We got to the hotel in Hamburg at 3am.

“By the time I slept, it was 5am.”

Mrs Cope, who runs her own restaurant website, allthefood.ie, said she and her husband had no knowledge there would be no bus available to take passengers to Hamburg.

The mother of two said passengers had been told there would be a bus.

An announcement had been made before the landing, but Mrs Cope said her family and “other passengers” didn’t hear anything stated about a bus being unavailable. The announcement, she added, had been a pre-recorded message.

When the plane landed, Ryanair “dumped all the passengers in an unsafe situation, with no help”, Mrs Cope said.

“There was no bus, no desk, no contact and it was almost 1am. I’m so upset about the position Ryanair put us in.”

She did not feel it was enough to blame the weather - as passengers needed to be transported to their destinations safely.

“Ryanair seems to always get away with treating people so badly,” she said.

“That has to stop and they must be held accountable.”

Mrs Cope said the family had been first scheduled to take the trip last Christmas but Lily’s passport had not arrived on time due to delays in processing passports.

The family had been due to board the Dublin-Hamburg Ryanair flight on Friday, December 9, at 6.30pm but after lengthy delays and “chaos” in Dublin Airport, they were finally told their best option was to get a flight two days later.

“I now have a fear of going to the airport again,” Mrs Cope said. “We didn’t enjoy the holiday and it’s the first break we haven’t enjoyed. We’ve had headaches since.”

Mrs Cope said even if they are refunded for everything, they cannot “recover the loss”, of the experience.

“It was so difficult, it was a waste of time, money and it caused us so much stress we didn’t think we’d have to deal with.”

While issues happened and weather did cause delays, she felt it was unacceptable the airline left her family and others in a “situation that was dangerous.”

“It was highly irresponsible,” she added. “And under law, it shouldn’t be allowed.”

Ryanair said it “sincerely apologises” for “any inconvenience caused as a result of these weather-related disruptions, which were entirely beyond Ryanair’s control.”

The airline added: “Having been advised of her options, this passenger chose to change her outbound flight free of charge to the next available flight from Dublin to Hamburg on Sun, 11 Dec, and requested a refund for the return flight (€128.96) on Mon, 12 Dec, which she received directly to her Ryanair account on the same day.

“The passenger then booked a new flight from Hamburg to Dublin for Wed, 14 Dec for €121.96.

“Due to continued icy weather, the Dublin to Hamburg flight on Sun, 11 Dec was also delayed, and this passenger was notified and subsequently updated via SMS and email.

“The flight departed Dublin at 21.50 local time following a 3hr 45 minute delay.

“However, due to enforced curfews at Hamburg Airport, the flight was unable to land, and was forced to divert to Hanover.

“Despite Ryanair’s efforts to arrange alternative transport to Hamburg, availably of transport was limited and passengers were advised that they could also arrange individual transport from Hanover to Hamburg and that they could claim back expenses on Ryanair.com.”

Mrs Cope continues to dispute that the passengers were made aware there was no transport on the ground and she stated others on the flight were also confused and felt stranded.

A spokesperson for Dublin Airport operator DAA said: “As part of Dublin Airport’s Winter Readiness Plan, our snow and ice teams were deployed as necessary last weekend to keep Dublin Airport fully open and operational, as it has been continuously over the past week.

“It is always regrettable when passengers are discommoded due to airline flight cancellations as a result of weather conditions outside of all of our control in Ireland, Germany or elsewhere.”