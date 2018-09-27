Dublin Zoo is celebrating the arrival of autumn with a limited time deal offering 50pc off day tickets purchased at its admission gates.

Family day out? Dublin Zoo is offering half-price tickets on these eight days

The catch? Well, there isn't one really - other than the fact that the offer is only available on Saturdays and Sundays from September 29 to October 21.

During these four weekends, visitors can avail of the 50pc discount on standard day tickets when purchased at the admissions gate in Phoenix Park.

With tickets usually costing €18 for adults and €13.20 for children aged 3-16, that means big savings are on offer. Family tickets (2+2) cost €51, but can now be had for €25.50, for example.

Autumn sees some respite from the summer queues at Dublin Zoo, with new arrivals including three California sea lion pups and twelve Chilean flamingo chicks.

Note that the special offer is not available online, does not apply to groups or concessions (or annual passes), tickets must be used on the day of purchase, and it runs for four weekends only - September 29/30, October 6/7, 13/14 and 20/21.

See facebook.com/dublinzoo or dublinzoo.ie for more info.

