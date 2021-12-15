Fáilte Ireland to sponsor RTÉ Weather as overseas tourism not forecasted to recover until 2025

Given the heatwaves, chills, rainfall and storms heaped on Ireland this year, perhaps it’s no surprise that about 400,000 people tune into RTÉ TV’s main weather forecasts every day.

And now, hoping for an improving tourism forecast, Fáilte Ireland has announced its sponsorship of RTÉ Weather – a move it says will “help accelerate the recovery of Ireland’s tourism sector”.

The three-year deal has been announced as part of the National Tourism Development Authority’s ‘Keep Discovering’ marketing campaign, and will start from January 1.

Fáilte Ireland did not immediately reveal the value of the deal.

The strategic sponsorship “will enable our central message of holidaying at home to reach hundreds of thousands of viewers every week,” said its CEO, Paul Kelly.

The €4m ‘Keep Discovering’ campaign was re-launched last May as Ireland emerged from lockdown, with a barrage of TV, radio, cinema, billboard and online ads urging people to book staycations.

Domestic tourism had a relatively successful summer this year, though low numbers of international visitors, staffing issues and winter surges of the Delta and Omicron variants have thrown the industry back into crisis.

Recent restrictions and the prospect of further curbs on hospitality have severely affected Christmas trading, and tourism and hospitality businesses face a very uncertain first few months of 2022.

In its most recent member survey, the Irish Hotels Federation found average occupancy rates of 35pc reported for December, and just 13pc across January and February.

“Domestic tourism is the foundation stone of Ireland’s tourism sector, and it will be critical to its recovery,” Mr Kelly said.

“With international travel not expected to return to pre-Covid levels until at least 2025, our investment in the sponsorship of RTÉ Weather will allow us to maximise the opportunity that domestic tourism offers.

“Our message will be watched daily in hundreds of thousands of living rooms across the country and will inspire people to ‘Keep Discovering’ Ireland’s huge range of incredible destinations and experiences."

Geraldine O’Leary, RTÉ’s commercial director, said the broadcaster was “thrilled” with the new partnership.

She said: “We love how Fáilte Ireland has embraced the opportunity and worked closely with us to ensure that the sponsorship will resonate with the RTÉ audience, while highlighting the opportunities that abound to explore, experience and keep discovering our beautiful country"