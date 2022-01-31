IRELAND’S stunning easing of pandemic restrictions has coincided with a bookings bounce for travel agents, as holidaymakers turn their thoughts to trips abroad.

While Covid Certs have been scrapped for Irish pubs and restaurants, however, they are still required for international travel. And important EU rule changes come into effect from February 1.

For travel purposes, from February 1, a completed primary vaccination schedule will only remain valid on EU Covid Certs for 270 days.

That means 270 days from the second dose of a two-shot regime like Pfizer, AstroZeneca or Moderna, for instance, or a single dose of Janssen (Johnson & Johnson).

As an example, if you had your final primary dose on June 1 of last year, its validity for intra-EU travel will expire on February 26, 2022.

If your Covid Cert records a booster dose, however, you will not be subject to any time limit.

I’ve been boosted. How can I update my Covid Cert to show that?

The Irish Government began sending updated Covid certs including booster information on January 6. Request an update here or call the helpline (1800 807 008) if you haven't received one.

Once you receive this, you can print the new document (it’s always a good idea to carry a hard copy for travel) and update the old certificate on your phone by deleting it and adding the new one.

Detailed instructions on how to put your Covid Cert on your phone are here. The steps involve using the Covid Tracker app, and uploading the new document by scanning its QR code.

I haven’t been boosted. Can I still travel?

Yes. If you completed your primary vaccination schedule, and less than 270 days have elapsed since the final dose, you can travel using your Covid Cert as normal proof of vaccination.

If the 270 days have elapsed, you can still travel, but will have to show either proof of recovery from Covid-19 within the previous 180 days, or a recent negative test result.

Without these, you may face quarantine or extra restrictions, depending on the destination.

What about travelling to (or back to) Ireland?

Everyone travelling into Ireland must fill out a Passenger Locator Form.

Arriving passengers with valid proof of vaccination (the nine-month rule will apply from February 1) or proof of recovery from Covid-19 do not have to show an additional pre-departure test result.

Passengers without one of these must show evidence of a negative ('not detected') PCR test result taken within 72 hours prior to arriving in Ireland. Antigen tests are not acceptable.

You can read the full travel rules for Ireland here.

What about pre-departure testing for vaccinated travellers?

The EU wants its new rules to simplify travel, allowing people who have proof of vaccination, recovery, or a negative test to move freely without having to face quarantine or additional testing.

The rules are non-binding, however. Ireland has scrapped its temporary travel testing rules, but others have not – Italy currently requires tests of all travellers over the age of six, regardless of vaccination status, for example (though it plans to ease those rules for EU visitors from February 1).

Portugal (aged 12 and up) and Greece (aged five and up) have similar requirements.

These may change, of course, but it’s a good rule of thumb to check requirements for your specific destination before travel (or even booking) – reopen.europa.ie or dfa.ie/travel are good places to start.

What about travel rules for children?

Children under 12 are generally exempt from testing and proof-of-vaccination requirements for travel, but you will still need to check your specific destination.

Current testing rules in Greece and Italy are two examples. In Spain, children under the age of 12 are exempt from vaccination and testing, but must still complete the Health Control Form and obtain a QR code.

Remember that children aged over 12 will usually be subject to the same travel requirements as adults – if they are not vaccinated, they will likely need to show proof of a prior infection or a negative test result.

Why are we still using Covid Certs for travel?

Despite Ireland’s easing of restrictions, the pandemic hasn’t gone away. Different countries are experiencing surges and retreats at different times.

The idea behind EU Covid Certs (and the new rules) is that they allow travel based on an individual’s immunity or testing status rather than their country of departure.

Over one billion certs have been issued, according to the European Commission. The regulation on the certs is set to expire on July 1, 2022. However, there is provision to review and possibly extend, depending on the epidemiological situation.

Separately, the certs can be used as proof of vaccination where such proof may be required for access to facilities – restaurants, concerts, pubs, ski lifts or seasonal markets, for example.

What else should I know?

Before any travel, check that your family’s passports are in date. You may not have taken an overseas holiday since 2019, and children’s passports expire after five years. The Passport Service website is here.

There’s a new optimism around travel these days, but Omicron remains in high circulation and is very transmissible, so take care to insure yourself, check the latest virus situation on the ground in your destination, and think through what may happen if you need to cancel or postpone a trip. Make sure there is flexibility in your airline or travel agent booking.