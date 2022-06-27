This weekend saw more long lines for passengers, and the cancellation of some flights due to strikes, staff shortages and a “Covid spike” at Aer Lingus.

So what is going on, and how long can Irish holidaymakers expect the summer travel disruption to last?

What is happening with flight cancellations?

This weekend, Aer Lingus cancelled over a dozen flights into and out of Dublin at short notice due to air traffic controller strikes, ongoing staffing issues at airports, and what it termed “a spike in Covid cases among our own teams”.

The airline has one return flight cancellation for today (June 27). “EI638/EI63 was scheduled to operate Dublin-Brussels-Dublin this evening but has now been cancelled,” it said.

Meanwhile, Ryanair was also affected by strikes, mainly at the French Air Traffic Control (ATC) centre in Marseille, and thunderstorms across Southern Europe.

It said less than 2pc of its 9,000 flights this weekend were affected, though a number of flights were cancelled from Spain, Italy, UK & France.

Why is this happening?

Travel in parts of Europe and the US has been rebounding at a level that has left airports, airlines and third-party companies such as baggage handlers struggling to keep up.

Staffing is a particular area of pressure, with shortfalls exacerbated by Covid-related absences and the time it can take to get airport security clearances.

Limited strikes by cabin crew, pilots and air traffic controllers have added further uncertainty in recent weeks.

Is my flight or holiday in jeopardy?

So far, just a tiny fraction of flights to and from Ireland have been affected – one comfort for Irish holidaymakers is the fact that Aer Lingus and Ryanair schedules have held up well.

Dublin Airport may not be a fun place right now, but it is nowhere near as bad as UK airports like Manchester, Gatwick and Heathrow, where "baggage mountains", long lines and capacity cuts are disrupting travellers to much greater degrees.

However, the cancellation of Aer Lingus flights is worrying as it marks the first real breach of the “buffers” it says it built into plans to deal with additional disruption.

How will I know if my flight is cancelled?

Any passengers whose flights are disrupted or cancelled should be notified by email or SMS. You can also check the airline and airport websites.

What are my rights if my flight is cancelled or delayed?

Under EU Regulation 261/2014, if your flight is cancelled for any reason, and regardless of when you are notified, your airline must offer you the choice between:

1) Re-routing as soon as possible, subject to availability, free of charge.

2) Re-routing at a later date.

3) A full refund within seven days.

You can find full details on your rights, and whether you may be able to apply for compensation, here.

How long will the travel disruption last?

Unfortunately, uncertainty looks set to be a feature of this summer – with airlines like BA, Lufthansa and easyJet (as well as airports like Gatwick) cutting capacity, and ongoing problems reported with everything from baggage delays to queues for airport catering facilities.

Ryanair’s Michael O'Leary has said he expects flight delays and cancellations will continue “ right throughout the summer”, though Ryanair does not foresee widespread disruption of its own services.

In the immediate future, small numbers of Ryanair’s Spanish cabin crew are planning strikes from June 30 to July 2, and other labour disputes are continuing throughout Europe – a strike by British Airways’ ground staff at Heathrow has been called for July, for example.

Aviation involves a complexity of interconnected companies (300 operate at Dublin Airport alone), and there isn't silver bullet in sight.

What can I do to avoid delays and cancellations?

Many of the current issues are outside of passengers’ control, unfortunately.

You can make your journey less fraught by checking in online and using carry-on bags (this will allow you to skip queues for check-in and bag drop).

You can also refresh your memory on security rules, have travel insurance in place, and check the latest DAA advice (currently, travellers are advised to get to the airport two-and-a-half hours before short-haul flights, and three-and-a-half hours before long-haul, but to allow an extra hour if checking bags).

If you haven’t already booked, try to avoid peak times, flying midweek to midweek for example, or when schools return.

Regional airports and lesser-known destinations do not appear as badly affected, and flying to or from these could also save you money.