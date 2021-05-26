Explainer: What do Fáilte Ireland’s new guidelines mean for my next restaurant visit, hotel stay, or pint in the local pub?

The playbook for our second pandemic summer is here.

When outdoor service resumes, up to 15 people – a maximum of six adults and nine children – can sit together at restaurant and pub tables.

In al-fresco settings, tables should be at least one metre apart, though customers can stay as long as they like… or the business allows.

But go easy on the celebrations. There should be “no live/loud music”, Fáilte Ireland’s updated guidelines for hospitality state, it’s table service only this summer, and patrons “must have vacated the licensed premises by 11.30pm”.

The guidelines have been published in consultation with Government departments and the HSE, just seven days before hotels emerge from hibernation.

When punters return to pubs for indoor pints and restaurants for indoor eats (an announcement on that is expected on Friday, with early July a possibility), they will have to pre-book 105-minute time slots if tables are one metre apart.

If tables are spaced out by two metres or more, the time limits will not apply. Similar caps on party numbers, noise and closing times will, however.

Curbs on loud music are to prevent people raising their voices or moving closer together to be heard – "encouraging possible transmission of the virus".

There is no mention of €9 ‘substantial meals’ – a move welcomed by pubs. As expected, the importance of ventilation is also underlined.

Can’t wait ’til July for an indoor meal or pint? You can always check into a hotel – holiday accommodation can reopen from June 2, with restaurant and bar service limited to residents.

The same numbers and distancing advice applies, but the hotel head start means you could be enjoying an indoors tipple weeks before it's possible in pubs.

Hotel guests can still expect to pre-book pool and breakfast slots, however. Buffets should have one-way systems, sneeze guards and can only operate where public health advice can be followed, the advice states.

The “living documents”, as Fáilte Ireland describes its guidelines, have been updated several times over the past year. A Statutory Instrument will follow.

Outdoor dining & pubs

Restaurants and pubs can serve diners outdoors from June 7. Groups will be limited to six adults and up to nine children (aged 12 or under).

“Physical distancing of a minimum of one metre is required between the outer edges of the party (back of chair to back of chair),” the guidelines state.

All patrons must have left by 11.30pm, contact tracing and enhanced hygiene measures must be adhered to, and “no live or loud music” is permitted.

Employees should wear face coverings/masks at all times, the guidelines add, and customers should wear these when circulating and using indoor facilities like toilets.

Smoking areas? "It is recommended to have segmented food and beverage areas to allow for smokers and non-smokers," the guidelines say. "The amount of seating must be reduced to ensure appropriate physical distancing measures."

Oh, and forget popping up to the bar for the next round. It’s table service only, at least for the early summer months.

Indoor dining & pubs

When indoor dining and pubs reopen (expected in early July), tables can be spaced one metre apart if pre-booked slots are limited to one hour and 45 minutes.

“There should be a minimum of 15 minutes between bookings in order to allow for adequate cleaning and to allow customers to leave and enter, without mixing,” the guidelines say.

If distancing of two metres or more is in place – in larger rooms or fine dining restaurants, for example – the time limits need not apply.

In all situations, the maximum recommended number of people at a table is 15 – including six adults and up to nine children aged 12 or under.

And you can’t order from, or sit with your newspaper at, the bar. "The bar counter cannot be used for seating or service to customers," the guidelines stipulate. Service is to tables onl. Loud music and noise will also be limited to stop people raising their voices or moving closer together to be heard.

Your pint should be as recognisable as an old friend, but other drinks may change - straws should be individually wrapped, the guidelines say, while "embellishment or decoration of glasses (e.g. cocktail umbrellas) should be minimised".

Venues must also have dedicated entrances and exits, and businesses should take contact tracing details for everyone – from Michelin Star meals to casual pints.

Hotels & Guesthouses

Holiday accommodation including hotels, B&Bs, self-catering, caravan and campsites and hostels can reopen to non-essential visitors from June 2.

Under the ‘Path Ahead’ plan, they can serve food and drink indoors to residents only from that date. The same advice applies to leisure facilities.

The same dining and drinking rules apply (as above), and buffets “must only be provided where physical distancing and other public health advice can be followed”.

That will mean measures like one-way systems, sneeze guards, no sharing of tongs, distanced queuing, individually-wrapped portions and so on.

Elaina Fitzgerald Kane, President of Irish Hotels Federation, said that the updated guidelines "should provide reassurance” for guests.

Excluding children under 12 from the capacity limits for tables was particularly welcome, she added, and would be good news for families.

NB: These are select excerpts only. The full Fáilte Ireland guidelines for hospitality can be found here.

This article is being updated as the guidelines are published.