| 15.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Explainer: What do Fáilte Ireland’s new guidelines mean for my next restaurant visit, hotel stay, or pint in the local pub?

Fáilte Ireland's guidelines have finally landed. Pól Ó Conghaile explains what they mean for diners, drinkers and holidaymakers

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Pól Ó Conghaile Twitter Email

The playbook for our second pandemic summer is here.

When outdoor service resumes, up to 15 people – a maximum of six adults and nine children – can sit together at restaurant and pub tables.

Privacy