Explainer: All the latest travel restrictions as Spain bans unvaccinated British and Japan closes its borders

Shock news of the new Omicron variant has sparked a head-spinning wave of travel curbs around the globe.

Mostly are targeted at southern African countries where the variant appears to have first presented and begun to spread.

Others go further. Here are the latest updates.

What countries have introduced travel restrictions?

Israel and Morocco have taken the harshest measures yet, closing their borders entirely for two weeks.

Japan will now follow suit, closing its borders to all foreigners, including business travellers and foreign students, from Tuesday.

“We are taking measures with a strong sense of urgency,” its Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said, saying the move was due to the “rapid spread” of Omicron.

Switzerland has also imposed a new 10-day quarantine on travellers arriving from Britain, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Egypt and Malawi.

Portugal will begin requiring all visitors to show negative pre-arrival PCR or antigen test results from Wednesday of this week – whether or not they have been vaccinated.

What’s happening in Spain?

Spain will only allow fully vaccinated British tourists to visit from December 1, in one of the latest reactions to the spread of the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

"Tourists who are British nationals or legal residents in the UK will only be able to travel to Spain with a vaccination certificate as of December 1," reads a notice on its Travel Safe website.

As of now, unvaccinated Britons can enter if they show a negative test result, but they will also need proof of vaccination from Wednesday. Visitors from Northern Ireland are affected, but the move is not expected to affect an estimated 300,000 Brits with residency in Spain.

What about the UK – do I have to take a PCR test?

From tomorrow, the UK will require returning travellers from countries on its red list to self-isolate and take a PCR test within two days - though this does not apply to arrivals from Ireland, provided they haven’t been outside the Common Travel Area in the previous 10 days.

What is Ireland doing?

Ireland is requiring people arriving from several southern African countries to show negative PCR results and quarantine at home for 10 days, undergoing a further two PCR tests.

It is also considering other measures, and plans to pass legislation on mandatory hotel quarantine through the Dáil this week, to be activated only if deemed necessary (contracts and legislation for MHQ had expired).

Why are the travel restrictions rolling out?

It’s a case of déjà-vu all over again as the rapid, reactive blitz of restrictions and rule changes catapults travel back into panicky, uncertain waters.

The new restrictions are driven by a desire to move quickly, buy time and curb the spread of a potentially dangerous variant.

But critics argue that scattershot travel bans may not work - that they close the door after the horse has bolted and punish affected countries, inflicting huge economic damage and possibly stoking racism and xenophobia.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has cautioned against travel bans, recommending countries take "a risk-based and scientific approach” while investigations into Omicron continue.

What is their effect on tourism?

The velocity of the virus’s winter wave and uncertainty over its course is already having a major impact on tourism and hospitality all over Europe.

In cities like Vienna, Nuremberg and Munich, Christmas markets sit shuttered this week. Others, like Cologne, Frankfurt and Budapest, have opened their seasonal markets with more space and new restrictions like vaccination and mask requirements for attendees.

The European Commission is proposing a nine-month validity period for vaccination certs for travel next year, after which people would need to have a booster.

Austria, Switzerland & Croatia already have 12-month limits in place.

How is the winter wave affecting the tourism and hospitality industries in Ireland?

In Ireland, hotels and restaurants are struggling with group cancellations and the Irish Hotels Federation says over €90 million has been lost due to a "dramatic collapse" in event bookings.

In normal times, December trading sustains the first few months of the following year for many hotels and guesthouses. But hotel room occupancy stands at just 34pc on average in December and 14pc in January and February, according to the latest survey of its members.

Bookings have also slowed for overseas travel in 2022, and the annual Holiday World Shows in Dublin, Belfast and Limerick have been rescheduled from their traditional January dates to March of next year.

“These last 22 months have been incredibly stressful for the Irish Travel Industry, with many businesses under immense pressure due to travel restrictions brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic," said Pat Dawson, CEO of the Irish Travel Agents’ Association.

That pressure is ramping up again.