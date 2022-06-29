Europe’s travel chaos: The latest strikes, flight cuts and why there’s no quick end in sight

Passengers queue in the walkway into departures at Terminal 2 at Dublin Airport last month. Picture by Frank McGrath

Strikes and staff shortages are forcing airlines to cancel thousands of flights and causing hours-long queues at major airports, dashing hopes of a sizzling first summer after Covid-19 lockdowns.

Here is a summary of some of the developments:

Reduced summer schedules

British airways alone has cut almost 20,000 flights from its summer schedules, while easyJet and Lufthansa last week cut thousands more flights in the latest examples of airlines cutting capacity.

Airports, including Gatwick and Schiphol, are also limiting the volume of passengers they will handle over the summer.

DAA says it is working hard to avoid cuts at Dublin Airport, and the Defence Forces are set to begin training so they can stand in for security personnel at in the event of a summer Covid-19 surge among airport staff.

However, DAA chief executive Dalton Philips has said there could be risk of a flight cap at the capital’s gateway if it is unable to cope with a surge in passenger numbers.

Security queue times are now below 45 minutes for most passengers, he says, “but vulnerabilities remain”.

Read More

Strikes and labour unrest

After sweeping job cuts and pay cuts when Covid-19 brought travel to a grinding halt, staff across the industry from pilots to baggage handlers are asking for big pay increases and better working conditions.

Ryanair

Strikes by Ryanair cabin crew unions in Belgium, Spain, Portugal, France and Italy affected less than 2pc of the 9,000 flights scheduled between Friday and Sunday, the low-cost carrier said. Crews in Spain are set to strike again on June 30 and July 1-2.

Heathrow

British Airways staff at London's Heathrow airport have voted to strike after the airline failed to roll back a 10pc pay cut imposed during the pandemic, with the strike likely to take place during the peak summer holiday period over the next two months.

Charles de Gaulle, Paris

Workers at France's main airport went on strike on June 9 to demand a €300 per month increase and better working conditions, leading to the cancellation of 25pc of flights. Further action is planned for July 2.

Easyjet

Spain-based cabin crew at easyJet plan to go on strike for nine days in July, demanding a 40pc increase in their basic salary which is much lower than in countries such as France and Germany, local union USO said.

Lufthansa

A German union representing Lufthansa ground staff is demanding at least €350 per month more over 12 months to cushion the effects of soaring inflation, with first round of negotiations set to take place June 30.

The airline's bosses this week apologised to employees and customers for the travel chaos, admitting the company had "made mistakes" when cutting costs to cope with pandemic-related losses.

"The situation is unlikely to improve in the short term,” a letter from executives said, adding that ramping up of staffing “will only have its desired stabilising effect by the time winter comes.”

SAS and Norwegian have also been in negotiations with employees, with Norwegian earlier in June agreeing a 3.7pc pay rise for pilots among other benefits.

Hiring sprees and incentives

Airports and airlines are scrambling to hire more workers, from pilots to security and border control staff and baggage handlers, after many left during the Covid-19 crisis.

Industry executives say it is hard to recruit for often physically demanding, relatively low paid work at airports often located out of town. Training staff and getting them security clearance to work at airports also takes months.

Amsterdam Schiphol

One of Europe's busiest airports, Schiphol has agreed to pay 15,000 cleaners, baggage handlers and security staff €5.25 extra per hour during the summer.

It needs to hire 500 security staff. Before the pandemic, there were 68,000 workers in and around the airport; now there are 58,000.

Germany

The country wants to bring in foreign workers as quickly as possible to relieve staff shortages at airports.

According to the ADV airport association, about one in five jobs in security, check-in and aircraft handling is unfilled at the country's airports.

The head of the ABL association of aircraft ground handling employees expects that 1,000 to 2,000 workers will be allowed in for three months, most likely starting in August.

Spain & Portugal

The Portuguese government plans to more than double border control staff at the country's six airports by July 4.

In Spain, police will hire 500 more staff - taking the total to 1,700 deployed at the country's busiest airports, including Madrid and Barcelona.

France

Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports in Paris need to fill 4,000 jobs, mainly in security, maintenance and travel retail, according to airport operator Groupe ADP and the CDG Alliance.

More than 20,000 people were laid off at Charles de Gaulle during the pandemic, according to the CGT union.

Airport security company ICTS, which operates at Charles de Gaulle, is offering a one-off €180 bonus to those delaying their vacation until after September 15 and €150 for staff who sign up new recruits, according to a CGT union representative.

- Additional reporting by Pól Ó Conghaile