European airlines to deliver additional capacity cuts by end of October

EUROPEAN airlines are considering more capacity cuts to be introduced by late October due to even worse than expected bookings for November, according to Eurocontrol, the Brussels-based agency that manages airspace across Europe.

“Airlines are reporting very low forward booking rates until [the] end of 2020 compared to normal,” said Eurocontrol in its latest assessment of activity in European airspace.

It added that it now expects the total number of flights in Europe this year to be 55pc lower than in 2019, worse than previously anticipated.

Eurocontrol, which is headed by former Irish Aviation Authority CEO Eamonn Brennan, said it had expected that there would be five million fewer flights in Europe this year compared to last. Its latest assessment now predicts the number will be down by six million.

It added that until the earlier this week, air traffic had been in line with forecasts.

“Current evolution indicates the scenario might be optimistic for October onward,” it noted.

Eurocontrol’s last traffic forecast was issued just over two weeks ago and took into account the impact of individual and uncoordinated national restrictions, quarantine requirements and testing measures, which it said are primarily in accordance with national epidemiological assessments and national health measures.

“Often, these measures are announced with very short notice,” noted Eurocontrol. “This ’uncoordinated approach’ by States has led to much confusion and eroded passenger confidence.”

Airlines including Ryanair, headed by Michael O’Leary, have already cut flight schedules for the autumn.

Ryanair said earlier this month that it was cutting capacity for October by an additional 20pc, having already announced in August that it was lowering capacity for September and October by 20pc. It means it’s operating capacity in October at just 40pc of the level it had in October last year.

