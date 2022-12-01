Europe is the fastest recovering tourism region in the world – UNWTO

As 2022 enters its final month, there are clear winners emerging in the race to bring tourism economies back to their pre-pandemic levels-and Europe is topping that list, according to the latest data from the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).

Thanks to intra-regional travel, as well as American tourists flocking back to their favourite destinations, Europe scooped up for 68pc of the world's 477 million international arrivals between January and September of this year.

That's a recovery of 81pc of its tourist arrivals before the pandemic hit.

The bulk of travellers' pent up desire for holidaying in European cities or on Mediterranean coastlines manifested in the third quarter of the year, the data further reveals.

That's also the story of tourism arrivals around the world: most of the bounce back in international travel took place between July and September.

The peak summer period arrived four months after the start of Russia's war on Ukraine and followed wide easing of entry requirements for the first time since March 2020, which boosted consumer confidence in transatlantic travel.

Following Europe on the list of fastest recovering regions of the world this year are the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas, reaching 77pc, 63pc and 66pc of 2019 levels by September, respectively.

Recent figures show tourism to Ireland has recovered strongly this year, but remains 19pc down on 2019, according to the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation (ITIC).

However, it adds that “soaring cost inflation and a deteriorating global economic outlook - allied with the limited tourism accommodation supply – means that there is significant concern for the year ahead.”

A handful of non-European countries have reported new records in tourist arrivals, beyond 2019 levels, according to UNWTO.

These include Ethiopia, Honduras, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Colombia, El Salvador and Iceland.

That's in contrast to the U.S., where overseas tourist arrival levels remained at 34pc below pre-2019 levels in September.

An estimated seven million visitors are also likely to skip visiting the U.S. next year because of the extreme delays in visitor visa processing, according to the U.S. Travel Association.

Domestically however, US travel is recovering at a faster pace.

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said it screened 2.56 million air passengers last Sunday, the highest number since December 2019 and the busiest day since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It compares to the 2.88 million screened on the same day in 2019 at the end of the busy Thanksgiving travel period.

By the end of 2022, the UN's chief tourism body predicts that globally, the travel industry will reach a recovery of 65pc of its pre-pandemic levels – bringing in approximately $1.2 to $1.3 trillion (€1.16tn to €1.26tn) in tourism revenue.

- Additional reporting by Pól Ó Conghaile

