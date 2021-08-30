EU removes United States from ‘safe travel list’ as Covid infections surge

The EU has recommended that member states reintroduce travel restrictions on tourists from the US due to surging Covid-19 infection rates there.

Its advice came as the EU Council today updated its ‘safe travel list’ of countries for which travel restrictions should be lifted.

In addition to the US, it has also removed Israel, Kosovo, Lebanon, Montenegro and North Macedonia from the list.

The advice applies to unvaccinated travellers and is non-binding. It is up to individual member states as to what travel restrictions they implement.

Currently, fully vaccinated travellers from the US may enter Ireland without any travel-related testing or quarantine, as can travellers who have recovered from Covid-19.

Last June, the EU recommended lifting restrictions on US travellers before the summer tourism season.

The move was not reciprocated – the US continues to prohibit entry for non-citizens travelling from Ireland, the UK and Schengen Area, among other destinations, under an ongoing Presidential proclamation.

The US Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) has also moved Ireland to its Level 4 ‘Do Not Travel’ advisory.

The ongoing uncertainty over transatlantic travel is thwarting the return of North American tourism and impacting future bookings.

Aer Lingus, which flew to 14 destinations in North America pre-pandemic, for example, is now flying to just four (Boston, Chicago, New York (JFK) and Washington) and recently delayed the start of its new transatlantic services from Manchester.

The European Council reviews its safe travel list every two weeks.

The threshold for inclusion is having 75 or fewer Covid-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 14 days. Other criteria include “a stable or decreasing trend of new cases” over the same period.

Cases in the US have been rising, and the seven-day rate of infections stands at over 330 per 100,000 people, according to Reuters.

Ireland’s 14-day rate is currently over 530 per 100,000.