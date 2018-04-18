It's one of the most coveted cabin crew jobs in the skies, and this month, it's wide-open to applicants in Ireland.

It's one of the most coveted cabin crew jobs in the skies, and this month, it's wide-open to applicants in Ireland.

Emirates is hiring cabin crew in Ireland... and the pay is tax-free

Emirates is hiring for its international team of flight attendants, with an open day scheduled for Dublin's Hilton Hotel on Friday, April 27.

Successful applicants have the enviable opportunity to travel the world and call it their job, earning an average monthly wage of €2,115 tax-free. Emirates flight attendants are also entitled to concessional travel, free accommodation in Dubai, the airline's hub, and 30 days leave per year.

"To be honest, I live in a bubble," as one Irish cabin crew member with the airline told Independent.ie Travel. "I’ll get a shock if I go back to the real world!" Successful applicants must meet strict criteria, of course.

Emirates Boeing 777-300, serving the Dublin to Dubai route.

They include: Be at least 21 years old

Have an arm reach of 212cm on tiptoes

Have fluency in English

No visible tattoos while in uniform

Good physical fitness

Adaptable to new people, places and situations "Also, you'll be culturally aware and reflect who we are," the airline says - "professional, empathetic, progressive, visionary and cosmopolitan."

Applicants should drop into the open day with a form available online, and up-to-date CV and full-length photos in business attire and casual wear. Full information is available here: emiratesgroupcareers.com/cabin-crew. Meanwhile, Ryanair is also hiring cabin crew for its European bases, with recruitment days in Dublin on April 25, May 15 and May 29. Staff can earn from €17k-€23 in their first year, it says. Further details are on careers.ryanair.com.

Read more:

Online Editors