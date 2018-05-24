Emirates Holidays, specialising in tailormade, premium package holidays to Dubai, has launched in Ireland.

Emirates Holidays launches in Ireland as demand for Dubai takes off

The tour operator acts independently of Emirates (the airline), but uses it exclusively for holiday flights in its four and five-star packages.

Emirates flies double-daily between Dublin and Dubai, with traffic up some 9pc this year, according to its Country Manager for Ireland, Enda Corneile. Lead-in offers include five nights at the four-star Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts, including flights and theme park tickets, from €735pp for travel in June.

As well as holidays in the United Arab Emirates, the company offers packages beyond Dubai, including honeymoon destinations like Mauritius and the Maldives. “Dubai is a great choice for families, couples, solo travellers and everyone in between," said managing director, Niel Alobaidi.

"Emirates Holidays wants to make it easy for holidaymakers from Ireland to find the perfect tailor-made package for their needs." The launch comes as a growing number of airlines partner with affiliates and tour operators to offer package holidays, taking advantage of busy traffic on their web and app platforms and huge customer databases.

Ryanair launched Ryanair Holidays last year, for example, while Etihad and Etihad Holidays are both part of the Etihad Aviation Group. Emirates Holidays has been operating since 2013 and is now established in 38 markets. The Irish launch is part of an ongoing European expansion plan.

