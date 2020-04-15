Emirates becomes first airline to conduct rapid Covid-19 tests on passengers

Emirates has begun testing passengers for Covid-19 before boarding flights, with results available within 10 minutes, the airline says.

Passengers on a flight from Dubai to Tunisia were all tested for the coronavirus departing from Dubai, in conjunction Dubai Health Authority (DHA), it added.

The "quick blood test" was conducted by the DHA at Dubai International's Terminal 3 Group Check-in area, the airline said in a statement.

"We are working on plans to scale up testing capabilities in the future and extend it to other flights," said Adel Al Redha, Emirates Chief Operating Officer, who said the testing process had gone "smoothly".

"This will enable us to conduct on-site tests and provide immediate confirmation for Emirates passengers travelling to countries that require Covid-19 test certificates," he added.

Emirates has also adapted its check-in and boarding procedures for social distancing, it says - including protective barriers for check-in staff, and requiring passengers to wear their own masks both at the airport and on board planes.

Other changes include bans on cabin baggage, the removal of print reading material such inflight magazines, and an adapted meal and drink service that minimises "risk of interaction".

Carry-on items permitted in cabins are limited to laptops, handbags, briefcases or baby items.

All Emirates aircraft go through enhanced cleaning and disinfection processes in Dubai after each journey, the airline says.

