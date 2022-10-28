EasyJet’s month-long ‘cost of living’ package holiday sells out in 24 hours

EasyJet’s new 28-day all-inclusive package holiday, which it claims is cheaper than staying in the UK thanks to the cost of living crisis this winter, sold out in just 24 hours.

The budget airline and travel company launched the month-long trip to Hurghada, Egypt, with much fanfare on October 24.

With departures from early January costing £650/€751 per person on an all-inclusive basis, easyJet Holidays said it could “confirm that yes, comparably, our new 28-day winter escape is cheaper than staying at home this year” due to soaring energy bills and inflation rates.

The package includes all accommodation and taxes at Stella Gardens Resort Hurghada, breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks and drinks, drinking water, wifi, flights and airport transfers, plus a 23kg hold bag per person.

Holidaymakers were clearly enticed by the low-cost deal, with the “Escape The UK Package” completely selling out on the day of release.

An easyJet spokesperson confirmed that all packages were now sold, though it’s unclear how many travellers managed to bag a holiday - there were “a limited number of packages available”, they said.

EasyJet said on release that customers could save as much as £277/€320 by booking the nearly month-long Egypt package.

It calculated that the average 28-day expenditure for UK citizens this winter - including rent or mortgage, utility bills, food, wifi, travel and entertainment streaming subscriptions - is £877/€1,013 per person.

This was based on the average cost, per month, for gas, electricity and water bills being estimated at £85.84/€99.25 per person.

EasyJet sells other month-long packages besides its “Escape the UK” offer, including 28 nights at the four-star Medina Belisaire and Thalassoin in Tunisia, all-inclusive, for £729/€843pp departing January 7 2023, and 28 nights at the three-star Sun City Apartments in Antalya, Turky, self-catering, for £345/€399pp departing January 1.

Packages include return flights, transfers, and 23kg of luggage per person.