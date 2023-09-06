Dubliners can go behind the scenes at Met Éireann with free guided tours

Dr Dervla MacManus at Kilmainham Mills, a former flour and textile mill complex, for the launch of Open House Dublin, taking place from October 7 to 15

Ciarán Molumby and Laura Carroll, Islander Architects, Minister of State Malcolm Noonan, Dr Dervla MacManus, a Post-Doctoral Research Fellow at UCD, and Emmett Scanlon, Director of the Irish Architecture Foundation, at Kilmainham Mills for the launch for Open House Dublin

Evelyn Cusack, former Head of Forecasting at Met Éireann, pictured at their offices in Glasnevin. Pic: Frank McGrath

We’re all obsessed with the weather, and next month, Dubliners will have the chance to go behind the scenes at the home of Met Éireann.

As part of this year’s Open House Dublin programme, guided tours are available of some of the capital’s more unusual and interesting buildings.

The free festival of architecture is taking place from October 7 to 15, with events across all of Dublin city and county.

One building on show this year is the home of Met Éireann in Glasnevin.

Designed by celebrated Irish architect Liam McCormick, the building is an unusual pyramid shape with lots of windows to give the best possible view of the sky.

For the first time, all four Dublin local authorities are part of Open House Dublin, with events taking place in Dublin City, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, Fingal and, new for this year, South Dublin.

The programme for 2023 features over 150 buildings and spaces for everyone to visit free of charge this October, with walking tours, boat tours, exhibitions, films, podcasts, lectures, workshops and more on the line-up.

Emmett Scanlon, Director of the Irish Architecture Foundation, said: “Architecture festivals are extraordinary moments of focus and delight, where shared lived experiences are told through stories which bind people and place.

“The flagship festival of the Irish Architecture Foundation, Open House Dublin is dedicated to telling the stories of over 1.5 million lives lived in the company of buildings and the built environment.

“This festival is a way to get to the heart of Dublin, the heart of what matters.

“I hope more people than ever participate in Open House Dublin because a beautiful, sustainable and inclusive city invites us all to be in it together,” he added.

This year, for the first time, the festival will start with a dedicated weekend for children and families on October 7 and 8, with a wider programme of tours and events from October 13 to 15.

Speaking at the launch, Minister Malcolm Noonan said: “I would like to congratulate the Irish Architecture Foundation on the exciting new elements introduced to this year’s Open House Dublin programme.

“The festival is a wonderful opportunity for people to interact and engage with a wide breadth of important aspects and inspirational ideas relating to the built environment of Dublin city and county.”

Among the highlights of this year’s events are:

A unique look inside the former Odlums Flour Mills at Dublin Port. The site is under development as an artists’ campus and workspace.

The Kilmainham Mills complex, which has just undergone a conservation process by Dublin City Council, with a view to it ultimately opening to the public as a community and cultural hub.

Dún Laoghaire Baths and new art workspaces, coastal bike tours and tours of Loughlinstown House and Ballyogan Court.

Swords Castle and Carnegie Library, as well as tours of Malahide Castle and the restored glasshouses at Ardgillan Castle, near Balbriggan in Fingal.

Reimagining the Iveagh Markets children’s exhibition at the Tivoli event space in the Liberties, Dublin 8.

Guided family tours of Farmleigh House, the Museum of Literature Ireland, Rathfarnham Castle, the National Library of Ireland, the National Museum of Ireland, Casino Marino, and the Old Library at Trinity College Dublin.

All Open House Dublin events are free, but pre-booking is required for some. Bookings open at 9am on September 14. Full details can be found on OpenHouseDublin.com