Dublin ranked one of the least eco-friendly cities to visit in Europe

Dublin has been ranked as one of the least sustainable city break destinations in Europe. Photo: Riccardo Rea / Fáilte Ireland

A new survey has named Dublin as one of the least sustainable city break destinations in Europe.

The survey, carried out by luggage storage app Bounce, analysed 28 popular cities for tourists, based on factors including the number of sustainable hotels, public transport use and air quality.

Berlin, with an overall sustainability rating of 6.98 out of 10, topped the results ahead of Stockholm (6.93) and Zurich (6.56).

Dublin (2.91) ranked as the fourth “least sustainable destination in Europe”, Bounce says, just ahead of Belgrade (2.75), Athens (1.64) and Rotterdam (1.48).

Dublin scored particularly poorly for its green energy performance and for its number of eco-friendly hotels.

Like many travel companies, Bounce conducts regular surveys as a promotional tool for its brand. Separate research recently saw Ireland top a list of the safest places for solo women to travel this summer, for instance.

The eco-friendly city methodology was based on a number of factors – carbon footprints were sourced from the Global Gridded Model of Carbon Footprints (GGMCF), for example, while sustainable hotel scores were calculated based on the number of hotels listed under Booking.com’s “Travel Sustainable Properties” filter.

Dublin has seen positive developments in sustainable tourism – The Convention Centre Dublin is billed as “the world's first carbon-neutral constructed convention centre” and Dublin Bay has achieved a UNESCO Biosphere designation, for example.

Newer hotels like the carbon-neutral Wren Urban Nest and the Iveagh Garden Hotel, which harvests energy from a river flowing 50m below Harcourt Street, have brought innovations, too.

However, in another sustainability measure, the Global Destination Sustainability Index, Dublin’s ranking dropped from 71pc in 2019 to 61pc in 2021. Both Cork and Belfast ranked higher.

Other surveys this summer have seen Time Out include Capel Street in a list of the world’s coolest streets, and the UK’S Post Office Money rank Dublin as Europe’s fourth most-expensive city break.