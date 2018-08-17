"You’ll really learn the meaning of The Craic!"

Dublin gets a new Big Bus Tour - 'learn the meaning of The Craic'

That's the promise from Big Bus Tours, which has announced the arrival of its open-top sightseeing tours in Dublin.

On the hop-on-hop-off tour, that 'Craic' includes free Wi-Fi and live guides, with tickets starting from €20 for one day.

Prices rise to €25pp for a two-day ticket and €35pp for a 'deluxe' 72-hour ticket including its night tour and free entry to the Pearse Lyons Distillery.

The new arrival competes with Dublin Bus's green 'Do Dublin' tour buses, which offer 24-hour tickets from €16.20 and 48-hours from €19.80 online.

Big Bus Tours operates in 20 cites around the world, including London, New York, Paris, Chicago, Rome, Budapest, Vienna and Istanbul.

Big Bus Tours at Kilmainham Gaol

Its Irish operation follows the acquisition of Irish City Tours, which operates the red 'City Sightseeing Tours' well-known to Dubliners.

While the red fleet gets its makeover, both Big Bus and City Sightseeing buses will operate, but the company aims to have 11 Big Bus branded vehicles on the streets of the capital before Christmas.

In the meantime, Big Bus tickets will be valid on both lines.

“Dublin is a world class tourism destination that is seeing strong growth in visitor numbers year on year," said Alex Payne, CEO of Big Bus Tours.

"It complements the Big Bus portfolio perfectly, and will bring us another step closer to our vision, to become the number one thing to do in every world famous city."

Big Bus Tours is owned by UK-based private equity firm Exponent.

See bigbustours.com and dodublin.ie for more info.

Online Editors