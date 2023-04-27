Dublin bids goodbye to The Westin and hello to The Westmoreland as iconic hotel rebrands

A new, two-storey College Suite set to open at the five-star starts from €3,500 a night

The Westin will become The Westmoreland from June 13

The Westin, a famous five-star hotel straddling three buildings on Westmoreland St in Dublin, will be rebranded as The Westmoreland from Tuesday, June 13.

The city hotel will also become a member of the global Autograph Collection, its owners said.

The Westin opened in September 2001 at 35-39 Westmoreland St, incorporating Dublin’s 19th century Banking Hall, in one of the most talked-about hotel developments of its day.

More recently, it has undergone a €10.5m investment, including a remodelling of its lobby, an expansion of its Atrium Lounge and the creation of a new Library space, along with 19 new ‘heritage’ bedrooms overlooking Trinity College and Westmoreland Street.

The hotel's refurbished Atrium Lounge

Lead-in B&B rates start from €510 per night in May, with the new heritage rooms – set in what was previously office space above an AIB branch that closed in 2021 – starting from €670.

The hotel will also soon unveil a two-storey, 105.2 sq m College Suite, with a private balcony and personalised services from its check-in and concierge teams.

College Suite rates start from €3,500 a night – its most expensive room type.

The 191-room Westin is owned and operated by the MHL Hotel Collection, which also includes the InterContinental and Morgan among several hotels in Dublin, as well as the Powerscourt Resort & Spa in Co Wicklow, Glenlo Abbey in Galway and The Limerick Strand Hotel.

MHL was formed by US billionaire John Malone, with partners Paul Higgins and John Lally. It acquired the hotel in 2013.

The hotel's remodelled lobby area

The Autograph Collection, run by Marriott Bonvoy, includes over 280 properties around the world.

Members are described as original, independent hotels that have been “hand-selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality”.

Other Autograph Collection hotels in Ireland include Mount Juliet Estate in Co Kilkenny and The Shelbourne in Dublin.

“The Westmoreland will remain a proud member of the MHL Hotel Collection, and patrons can be assured of the same genuine Irish hospitality, five-star level of service, comfort, and luxury we are renowned for,” said its general manager, Joanne Dillon.