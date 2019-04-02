It may have lost a regular service to Iceland with the failure of WOW air last week, but Dublin Airport's graph continues to curve upwards.

Dublin and Cork airports to add over 30 new flights this summer

This summer, the airport will welcome 23 new routes and services, it says.

Highlights of the schedule include Ireland's first direct flights to Texas - an American Airlines route to Dallas Fort Worth starting in June - and a new Norwegian route to Hamilton, Ontario - which took off last Sunday, March 31.

Aer Lingus will start flying to Minneapolis-St Paul in July, though its much anticipated service to Montreal - which was to have been one of the first on a new order of Airbus A321LR 'neo' aircraft - has been delayed to next year.

Three new airlines are operating from the airport - including TAP to Lisbon, airBaltic to Riga, and Sun Express to Izmir in Turkey.

Ryanair has new flights to Lourdes, Cagliari and Gothenburg, among others, while last week Dublin announced a new service to Aalborg with Great Dane Airlines.

Passenger numbers were up 9pc in the first two months of the year, it says, with over four million people using the airport in January and February alone.

Meanwhile, Cork Airport launched its 2019 summer schedule this week, with eight new routes bringing to 52 the total on offer throughout the year.

Set for take-off are new Aer Lingus services to Dubrovnik and Nice, and new Ryanair flights to Naples, Poznań, Budapest and Malta.

The airport, which recently opened a new Airport Control Centre, expects over 2.6 million passengers this year - a rise of 8pc compared to 2018.

In another boost, Ryanair this week said that it will based a second aircraft at Cork Airport as part of its winter 2019 schedule.

"Ryanair is pleased to add another aircraft at our Cork base as part of our Cork Winter schedule with 15 routes, including five new routes, which will deliver 1.2m customers p.a. as we continue to grow our Cork routes, traffic, tourism and jobs," said Alejandra Ruiz, Senior Communications Manager with the airline.

Ryaanir is also set to add new services from Shannon Airport to Ibiza and East Midlands this summer, while Lufthansa has doubled capacity on its Shannon-Frankfurt services between May and October.

