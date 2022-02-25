Dublin Airport welcomes new flights to Cairo, Egypt, as air schedules begin to recover

Egyptair will launch a new, year-round direct service between Dublin Airport and Cairo from June 2.

The new route will operate four times weekly on an Airbus A320 NEO and will be Ireland’s first scheduled air service to and from Egypt.

With 126 seats in economy class seats and 16 in business, flights are now available to book on egyptair.com.

Egyptair had initially planned to fly from Dublin Airport in 2020, but it was one of many services lost as the pandemic took a devastating toll on air travel.

"Cairo is one of the world’s great cities and we will be working closely with Egyptair to promote this new route, which will be welcomed by both business and leisure travellers,” said Vincent Harrison, Managing Director at Dublin Airport.

Cairo also offers onward connections to holiday destinations like Sharm El-Sheikh, Hurghada, Luxor and Aswan, as well as Egyptair’s international route network.

Cairo skyline. Photo: Deposit

Cairo skyline. Photo: Deposit

It comes as Ireland's airports work to rebuild capacity post-Covid.

Almost one million passengers (992,000) travelled through Dublin in January, an increase of 778,000 over January 2021, but still down 53pc compared to January 2020.

Aer Lingus, which aims to return to 90pc of normal capacity in 2022, resumes its direct services to San Francisco today.

Daily flights to Los Angeles start on May 12, Seattle returns on May 26, and a returning Miami service on March 14 will bring to 14 its transatlantic destinations out of Ireland.

United Airlines has also resumed its daily service between Dublin and Washington/Dulles, with a Chicago service set for take off from March 27.

Meanwhile, Ryanair has announced its largest ever summer schedules from Dublin and Cork airports for 2022, with new routes including Cork to Alghero, Pisa, Valencia and Venice and Dublin to Madeira.

Ukraine has closed its airspace to civilian flights. Screengrab: Flightradar24.com

Ukraine has closed its airspace to civilian flights. Screengrab: Flightradar24.com

Fáilte Ireland has said that forecasts indicate up to 83pc of Ireland’s pre-pandemic air passenger capacity could be re-established this year, while the Irish Tourist Industry Confederation (ITIC) says “it is not unrealistic” to project overseas visitor arrivals recovering to 60-70pc of pre-pandemic volumes in 2022.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the closure of Ukrainian airspace could impact recovery, however – altering routes for airlines, seeing aviation fuel prices rise and potentially worrying passengers.

Ryanair has suspended all flights to and from Ukraine for at least 14 days, and removed all flight sales for four weeks, while Reuters reports that British Airways and Aer Lingus owner IAG is avoiding Russian airspace for overflights after Britain banned Russian airline Aeroflot.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said Ukraine's skies and airspace in Russia and Belarus within 100 nautical miles of borders with Ukraine could pose risks.