Members of the public at the departures area in Terminal 2 in Dublin Airport. Picture: Collins

Emergency measures introduced at Dublin Airport helped avoid any repeat of flight chaos during the opening of the June bank holiday travel rush - with pressure on airport bosses set to be eased by an 11pc reduction in overall flight numbers for the Saturday departure peak.

However, Dublin Airport's Terminal 1 and 2 still face major passenger numbers at peak times with Friday's busiest period set to be matched by departures between 6am and 7am on Saturday.

An aircraft will take off from Dublin on Saturday morning almost every 90 seconds.

Between the 6am and 7am peak, a total of 36 flights will depart Dublin - 19 from Terminal 1 and 17 from Terminal 2.

That precisely matches Friday's peak of flight departure operations.

Flight pressure will continue until 8am with a total of 29 flights set to depart over the previous hour.

Security staff, baggage handlers and passenger support personnel will be able to breathe a sigh of relief as the overall number of flight departures on Saturday is 11pc lower than Friday's peak of 328 departures.

Over the course of Saturday's departure operations at Dublin Airport, a total of 294 flights will take-off - 178 from Terminal 1 and 116 from Terminal 2.

Travelling passengers will face two major congestion periods - from 6am to 8am and latterly from 3pm to 6pm.

Between 6am and 8am, a total of 65 flights will take off.

In contrast, between 3pm to 6pm, a total of 60 flights will depart both terminals.

Terminal 2 will prove the quieter of the passenger facilities throughout the day with flight departures only going into double digits four times (6am, 7am, 11am and 1pm).

At 8am, just one flight will depart Terminal 2 - while terminal operations will fall into low single digits for the entire afternoon

after 4pm.