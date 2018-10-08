Dublin Airport confirms new direct flights to Moscow

Dublin Airport has welcomed the announcement of a new direct service between Dublin and Moscow with the Russian carrier, Aeroflot.

The daily seasonal service will run throughout the winter - from October 28 of this year until March 30, 2019, it says.

The route will be operated on a single-aisle Airbus A320 aircraft, as part of an ongoing expansion of Aeroflot's international network, it adds.



“About 42,000 passengers travelled between Dublin and Moscow last year on indirect flights, so I have no doubt this new direct route will very popular in both directions," says Dublin Airport Managing Director Vincent Harrison.

Aeroflot previously operated a Dublin to Moscow service from 1987 to 2003.

A new service had been reported earlier this year, but was not officially confirmed by the airport or airline until today.

2018 has also seen new direct flights take off between Dublin and Beijing with Hainan Airlines, and Hong Kong with Cathay Pacific.

The Aeroflot flights will depart Moscow Sheremetyevo at 19.20 and arrive in Dublin at 20.45, with return legs departing Dublin at 21.45 and arrive in Moscow at 05.00.



So far this year, more than 21.2 million passengers have travelled through Dublin Airport, which is on course to record its busiest ever year.

In other news, Ryanair has said it will operate new twice-weekly routes between Dublin and Bordeaux and Shannon and Ibiza, both of which will launch next April.

